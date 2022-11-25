Celina Christmas on the Square

The city of Celina will host the 2022 iteration of Christmas on the Square on Nov. 30. 

Celina is gearing up to bring the holiday spirit to the heart of its downtown square.

Nov. 30 will mark the kickoff to the city’s “Countdown to Christmas” with its annual “Christmas on the Square event. The event is slated for 5-9 p.m.

Celina Christmas on the Square

The annual tree lighting is a highlight of Celina's Christmas on the Square event. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments