Celina is gearing up to bring the holiday spirit to the heart of its downtown square.
Nov. 30 will mark the kickoff to the city’s “Countdown to Christmas” with its annual “Christmas on the Square event. The event is slated for 5-9 p.m.
The free event will include free pictures with Santa, Cupcakes with Mrs. Claus, crafts at Santa’s Workshop and a hot cocoa stand. There will also be live reindeer, performers, a Kids Zone and photo opportunities around the site, according to a press release.
Joe Monaco, marketing and communications director with the city, said the annual tree lighting will be a highlight of the event.
“I think it’s an opportunity for residents who have never attended to come down and see what it’s all about,” Monaco said. “With the track record we’ve had of putting together great seasonal events, we anticipate this being just another fantastic one.”
Shuttles will be provided from Brookshire’s Food and Pharmacy (675 Sunset Blvd.) and Celina High School (3455 N Preston Road) to the event in the downtown square. Monaco said the city has been working with Celina ISD to ensure bus routes that run through the square will be rerouted.
In a press release, city officials stated the event is one of the city’s most popular and widely-attended of the year.
"The historic Downtown Square will be completely transformed into a fun and beautiful Christmas destination for the holiday season," Mayor Sean Terry stated in a press release. "Christmas on the Square is one of my favorite nights of the year for people to experience our downtown area. It is especially a magical night for the children in our community as they get to meet Santa and begin their very own countdowns to Christmas."
"Christmas on the Square is a night where residents and friends from all over North Texas gather annually to enjoy the sights, sounds, and memories that make this the 'most wonderful time of the year.' Families are able to ring in the holiday season and celebrate the start of Christmas with the Square beautifully decorated and a host of fun activities for every age," City Manager Jason Laumer said in a press release.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
