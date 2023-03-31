Celina file photo
This year, Celina is up at bat for hosting Collin County’s annual historical preservation celebration.  

Every year, the Collin County Historical Commission hosts a Preservation Celebration to recognize local preservation volunteers. The event, which includes the presentation of awards to county groups and individuals, is hosted at a different location every year. 

