This year, Celina is up at bat for hosting Collin County’s annual historical preservation celebration.
Every year, the Collin County Historical Commission hosts a Preservation Celebration to recognize local preservation volunteers. The event, which includes the presentation of awards to county groups and individuals, is hosted at a different location every year.
This year, Celina will host the 16th annual preservation celebration. The event is slated for April 29 at Two 29 on the Square.
Paula Ross, Collin County Historical Commission chair, said the event comes as the area is experiencing rapid growth and development.
“It’s to preserve our history,” Ross said, “to leave something for those that come after us, to learn something from the past. And we have people that have volunteered for years, they give their time, their money a lot of times, their expertise to save the history of this county, And it’s important to all of us.”
The event, co-sponsored by the Celina Area Historical Society, will include a brunch catered by Celina-based Swirls Bakery. Celina historian Rick Carey will serve as keynote speaker.
Speakers also include Celina Area Historical Society member Jane Willard and society board member Corbett Howard.
The event will include presentation of awards for the Collin McKinney Achievement Award, the Excellence in Historical Education Award, the Leadership in Preservation Award, the Living Legacy of Collin County award and the Young Visionaries Award. Nominations for awards are open online through 4 p.m. April 7 at tinyurl.com/3zd96e2y
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.