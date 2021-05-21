On Tuesday, Celina residents will get to hear from city officials at the city’s first town hall meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic’s establishment in Texas.
City Manager Jason Laumer said the event will include presenting the city’s Life Connected Award to two people.
“The Life Connected Award is supposed to symbolize demonstration to the city's values of integrity, community, excellence and service,” Laumer said.
The meeting will also include a 2020 year-end review as well as a discussion about city projects and how they tie to the city’s strategic plan, Laumer said.
Topics include the forthcoming Celina Police Station and Fire Station 3, both of which are under design, Laumer said, as well as a downtown update.
The meeting agenda also includes an Economic Development Corporation update as well as a Water Utilities website update.
“We're going to talk a little bit about water infrastructure, things we've done to improve our communication with citizens on water, some of the things we've done to look at our rates and provide more information and make it easier to bill-pay, and where we're trying to get to on our water stuff,” Laumer said, adding that the city gets a lot of questions from the community about water and water rates.
“I hope they like some of the videos we have on some of the projects, and then hope to really have an honest conversation with anybody that has concerns about our water and sewer,” Laumer said.
He added that the meeting will also end with a Q&A session for residents.
The city began hosting town hall meetings about two years ago after some residents asked for them, Laumer said.
The city tries to host two town hall meetings a year, he said, although the COVID-19 pandemic threw things off. The town halls serve as another facet of communication, he said, in addition to the city’s websites, social media channels and community meeting opportunities with members of the City Council and mayor.
“I hope they'll kind of understand what the city's about and what's important to the city,” Laumer said. “We try to do things from feedback from the citizens. We've done community surveys and we try to reflect on what our citizens want and then we try to implement those things, so hopefully they'll see how we're implementing projects and programs and just provide information.”
Laumer said the city recently hosted a smaller version of a town hall with the Light Farms neighborhood and that they have another one scheduled that will focus on the Carter Ranch and Bluewood neighborhoods.
“We try to have those in the neighborhood so people can come out, not have to come all the way to city hall,” he said.
The Tuesday meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Celina City Council Chambers.
