The city of Celina will use Affion Public to conduct a nationwide search for a new city manager, following a city council vote.
Celina City Manager Jason Laumer tendered his resignation on May 26, according to city staff. The city named Assistant City Manager Karla Stovall as acting city manager on May 30.
During its regular meeting on Tuesday, June 13, the Celina City Council accepted the resignation of City Manager Jason Laumer and a separation agreement in a 4-1 vote, with council member Mindy Koehne voting against. Councilman Andy Hopkins was not present at the meeting.
The council also approved naming Stovall as interim city manager until a new leader is selected and also approved granting a 16% increase in pay during her time as interim city manager, effective June 19. The measure was approved in a 5-0 vote.
In addition, the city council voted 5-0 to use Affion Public to conduct a nationwide search for a new city manager. During a presentation, Celina Strategic Services Director Anthony Satarino said city staff had sent three proposals for consulting firms to conduct an executive search for the city manager position.
“I am thankful tonight that the city council acknowledged and affirmed her years of great work and service to our city by naming Karla Stovall as the interim city manager,” Celina Mayor Ryan Tubbs said in a city-provided statement. “I am equally as excited to begin our search process with the seasoned team from Affion Public. With an impeccable reputation and an impressive list of previous placements around Texas and this region of the country, I am certain that they will find us the most talented and experienced pool of candidates from which we will choose our next city manager.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
