Celina file

File photo 

 Audrey Henvey / Celina Record / Star Local Media

The city of Celina will use Affion Public to conduct a nationwide search for a new city manager, following a city council vote.

Celina City Manager Jason Laumer tendered his resignation on May 26, according to city staff. The city named Assistant City Manager Karla Stovall as acting city manager on May 30.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments