Celina residents will have a chance to vote for or against legalizing the sale of alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages throughout the city this November.
On Tuesday, City Secretary Lauren Field told the Celina City Council that a citizen petition submitted on July 8 garnered enough signatures to call an election for the item. The council called the election during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
According to city documentation, the election is scheduled for Nov. 8. Early voting is scheduled for Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. Voting locations are slated to be established by the Collin County Elections Administrator and the state of Texas.
Back in 2010, a Celina election passed allowing for beer and wine sales on and off premises and allowing for mixed beverage sales at restaurants. However, the allowances applied only to the city limits as they stood in 2010 when the election took place. Since then, Celina has annexed a considerable amount of land.
The election item brought to voters in November allows for all alcoholic beverage sales including mixed beverages in city limits as of November 2022. Dustin McAfee, executive director of development services with the city, said this would in effect also allow for liquor stores in the city limits.
Since the petition had garnered enough signatures to trigger a vote, the Celina City Council called the November election.
In anticipation of the election, McAfee said the council had directed city staff to prepare an ordinance that would require a specific use permit for bars in the city. According to a presentation given Tuesday, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission regulations don’t allow specific use permits to be required for liquor stores without being required for similar retail-type businesses. The proposed ordinance would define bars in the city’s zoning ordinance (any establishment that gets at least 75% of its gross revenue from on-premise consumption sales) and would establish the SUP requirement.
In addition, the ordinance would set maximum separation distances of bars from certain protected establishments (such as schools, hospitals, churches and daycares). According to the Tuesday presentation, Celina already restricts liquor stores to the maximum separation distances allowed by state law. The proposed ordinance would add bars to the separation distances as well.
According to the presentation, variance processes do exist that allow cities to waive the distance on a case-by-case basis.
McAfee said the ordinance is slated to go before the Celina Planning and Zoning Commission in September and before the Celina City Council in October.
McAfee said Wednesday that the city’s planning staff were already being contacted by various property owners who want to try to have their properties annexed before the November deadline so they can ensure alcohol privileges on their investment properties.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
