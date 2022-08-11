Celina file
Audrey Henvey/staff photo

Celina residents will have a chance to vote for or against legalizing the sale of alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages throughout the city this November.

On Tuesday, City Secretary Lauren Field told the Celina City Council that a citizen petition submitted on July 8 garnered enough signatures to call an election for the item. The council called the election during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

