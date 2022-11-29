Last year, Celina made history by donating 1,250 items to a first-ever Toys for Tots initiative led by the Preston Trails Rotary Club in the city.
Now, in the second year of the effort, the organization is looking to double that effort.
The Preston Trails Rotary Club, in partnership with the city of Celina, American Legion Post 145, Celina ISD and other local organizations and businesses, is gearing up to host the 2022 iteration of a holiday season toy drive that will once again benefit Collin County Toys for Tots.
“Having been such a big success last year, especially coming right out the gate, we’re hoping to get at least 2,500 toys,” said KJ Clark, 2023 president elect with the Preston Trails Rotary Club.
That includes hopes for bicycle donations — Clark said there was a shortage of bicycle donations last year.
The community-wide effort has already kicked off, with boxes available at multiple locations around the community including Celina City Hall (142 N Ohio St.), the Brookshire’s (675 E Sunset Blvd.), Lamar National Bank (110 S Preston Road) and more.
The effort will reach a culmination on Dec. 7 with a toy drive event in Celina’s downtown square. The event, which runs from 6-9 p.m., will allow community members to drive by with donations of new, unwrapped toys for local children.
Clark said this year’s event will include a visit from Santa and U.S. Marines, as well as a free cocoa bar courtesy of Swirls Bakery.
Donations at boxes around the community will be accepted through Dec. 7. Box locations include:
Celina City Hall (142 N Ohio St.)
Mobility Credit Union (205 E. Walnut St.)
Lamar National Bank in Celina (110 S Preston Road)
Lamar National Bank in Frisco (6801 Gaylord Parkway)
The UPS Store (2750 S Preston Road #116)
Brookshire’s No. 73 (675 E Sunset Blvd.)
Creeks of Legacy Amenity Center (4141 Clear Creek Parkway)
The Nook CKMC Restaurant (1230 Homestead Court)
Starbucks in Celina (1255 S Preston Road)
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.