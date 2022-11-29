Toys for tots 3.jpg

Last year, Celina's first Toys for Tots initiative generated roughly 1,250 donated items.  

Last year, Celina made history by donating 1,250 items to a first-ever Toys for Tots initiative led by the Preston Trails Rotary Club in the city.

Now, in the second year of the effort, the organization is looking to double that effort.

This year's Toys for Tots in Celina drive by event is slated for 6-9 p.m. Dec. 7.  

