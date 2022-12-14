toys for tots courtesy of PD 2.jpg

Celina's second Toys for Tots initiative culminated in an event on the downtown square on Dec. 7. 

Foggy weather didn’t deter the Celina community from bringing the holidays to fellow community members this year.

The evening of Dec. 7, the Preston Trails Rotary Club joined forces with the local and regional community to host Celina’s second annual Toys for Tots initiative in the downtown square.

toys for tots courtesy of FD.jpg

