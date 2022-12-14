Foggy weather didn’t deter the Celina community from bringing the holidays to fellow community members this year.
The evening of Dec. 7, the Preston Trails Rotary Club joined forces with the local and regional community to host Celina’s second annual Toys for Tots initiative in the downtown square.
Last year, during the first ever iteration of the event, the organization collected just over 1,200 toys. This year, the organization found itself with even more donations. In the days after the event, the organization had estimated about 1,400 collected toys. Since then, roughly 200 more toys have been collected post-event, Clark said.
That includes about 40 bicycles, an increase over the number of bicycles donated in the previous year. KJ Clark, 2023 president-elect with the Preston Trails Rotary Club, had previously told the Celina Record that there had been a shortage of bicycles last year.
The donation of 1,600 toys comes after Celina hosted a community-driven event that included coordination with local businesses, Celina ISD groups, the city of Celina and American Legion Post 145.
The night of the official event, the downtown Celina square — lit up in holiday festivity — featured the sounds of DJ Loud and Clear, a hot cocoa bar from Swirls Bakery, participation from Celina’s police and fire departments, a performance by Celina High School Drill Team Las Gatitas and a gathering of community members.
“I think really more than anything, what I’m happy about is, yeah, we got a lot of toys but the fellowship and the spirit of community, with everybody out on the square, people just coming together to have a good time, (...) That part of it meant a lot to me,” Clark said.
Toys donated to the cause will go to supporting children and families in Collin County.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
