Celina voters will be selecting new representatives during May’s election, but they’ll also be able to have a say whether the city’s core document is amended.
In February, the Celina City Council called an election that will ask voters to approve or deny changes to the Celina City Charter. The election was called as part of a consent agenda item during the council’s Feb. 8 meeting.
Philip Ferguson, chairman of the city’s 14-member Charter Review Committee, said the city charter, which functions as Celina’s constitution, has to undergo review to ensure it matches state law and other changes. Celina’s charter was last reviewed in 2016.
The committee read through the city charter and settled on proposed changes that the city will ask voters to approve in May. Here is a rundown of what those items entail:
Proposition 1
The first proposition aims to clean up grammatical and spelling errors and to eliminate provisions that are now superseded by state law. The item also revises some items that are “outdated and no longer applicable to the city,” according to the city resolution calling the election. That proposition includes removing an item in the city charter stating that “No employee of the city shall remain an employee of the city after filing for a place on the City Council or the office of Mayor.”
Proposition 2
The second item proposes requiring that a Mayor Pro Tem be elected no later than the second regular City Council meeting after an election or runoff election. The Mayor Pro Tem functions as mayor in the event of the city mayor’s absence.
Ferguson said the proposition aims to add more clarity to the timing of when a Mayor Pro Tem is selected.
Proposition 3
The third proposition asks voters to authorize the City Council to designate positions classified as department heads. The city charter, should the amendment be approved, would state that the City Manager will be responsible for and have the power to appoint, suspend or remove “Department Heads” (rather than “heads of the departments”) with the concurrence of City Council and adds that regardless of title or supervisory authority, the item applies only to employees classified as “department heads” by the City Council’s official action.
The amendment would coincide with a resolution, approved in June by the City Council, that established who is a “Department Head” in the city. Those department heads include the Director of Development Services, Assistant City Manager, Director of Public Services, Director of Business and Government Affairs, Director of Organizational Leadership and Director of Human Resources.
Proposition 4
Proposition 4 would expand the city’s Park and Recreation Board from five to seven members.
“As I recall, the thinking for that is the city’s getting bigger, there’ll be more parks coming online and we just want more representation in terms of what makes sense for the city from a parks and rec standpoint,” Ferguson said.
In addition, the item, if passed, would restrict membership to only those who are Celina citizens. The charter currently allows both citizens in the city and those who live in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ).
Proposition 5
Proposition 5 would state allow 90 days to file a claim against the city for death, injury or damage. The current charter gives six months to file a claim.
The amendment also states that claims should be filed in writing to the city’s Risk Management Coordinator.
Editor’s note: Philip Ferguson and Eric Becker are running for Place 1 on the Celina City Council in May.
