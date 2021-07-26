Set on approximately 75 acres, Collin College’s Celina Campus will begin offering fall classes on Aug. 23, providing greater access to higher education for residents of Celina and northwestern Collin County.
The Celina Campus will offer general education and workforce courses. In addition to classrooms, it will include three science labs and a workforce lab. To support students, campus amenities include a library, an academic assistance center, a career center, a testing center, a bookstore, and student and enrollment services.
“Collin College is thrilled to open our newest campus in Celina,” said Craig Leverette, Frisco and Celina campus provost. “The vision for this campus was developed years ago, anticipating the current and future growth in northwestern Collin County, and this campus allows residents of Celina and the surrounding parts of the county an opportunity to engage in higher education in a state-of-the-art facility in the center of their community.”
In near unison with the opening of this campus, and with the expected increase in traffic near the college, the city of Celina announced the opening of the service roads of the future Collin County Outer Loop between Preston Road and Choate Parkway. According to collincountytx.gov, the Collin County Outer Loop is a 55-mile planned multi-modal transportation facility that will ultimately go from the Denton/Collin County line to the Rockwall/Collin County line. It will include a freeway with a wide area in the center reserved as a future rail corridor.
“The city is proud to welcome Collin College to its new home in Celina,” City Manager Jason Laumer said. “This will benefit generations of residents who desire the higher education experience. With the opening of the new service lanes of the Outer Loop, access to the new campus will be much easier and lessen the likelihood for traffic congestion around nearby neighborhoods.”
The Collin College Celina Campus is located at 2505 Kinship Parkway, just east of Preston Road and Choate Parkway. To view a copy of the future Collin County Outer Loop, click here.
