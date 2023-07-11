Check Out Celina logo.png

Star Local Media, a leading provider of local news, sports and information serving 12 communities throughout North Texas, is thrilled to announce the launch of Check Out Celina, a monthly print news publication that will be delivered to nearly every household in the Celina ISD coverage area. This new publication will serve as a companion to Star Local Media's weekly community newspaper, the Celina Record, which has been the hometown paper of Celina for a 122 years.

With the combination of daily online updates at www.celinarecord.com, the weekly Celina Record print newspaper, and now the monthly Check Out Celina publication, residents of the thriving city of Celina will have a comprehensive platform to stay informed about community news, information, sports and more. Check Out Celina will exclusively focus on Celina news, highlighting stories about Celina people, businesses, sports, events and all things related to the vibrant Celina community. The first edition of Check Out Celina will hit mailboxes in August.

