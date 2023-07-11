Star Local Media, a leading provider of local news, sports and information serving 12 communities throughout North Texas, is thrilled to announce the launch of Check Out Celina, a monthly print news publication that will be delivered to nearly every household in the Celina ISD coverage area. This new publication will serve as a companion to Star Local Media's weekly community newspaper, the Celina Record, which has been the hometown paper of Celina for a 122 years.
With the combination of daily online updates at www.celinarecord.com, the weekly Celina Record print newspaper, and now the monthly Check Out Celina publication, residents of the thriving city of Celina will have a comprehensive platform to stay informed about community news, information, sports and more. Check Out Celina will exclusively focus on Celina news, highlighting stories about Celina people, businesses, sports, events and all things related to the vibrant Celina community. The first edition of Check Out Celina will hit mailboxes in August.
Rick Rogers, President & Publisher of Star Local Media, emphasized the rationale behind the launch of Check Out Celina: "We understand that reader habits are unique to each person. Some prefer to read news online as it happens, while others cherish the tangible experience of the weekly print newspaper. With the introduction of Check Out Celina, we aim to cater to those who seek more lifestyle and enterprise reporting. Our advertising partners will also benefit from this expansion, as we can now enhance their reach beyond the weekly print publication and daily online marketing options, leveraging a monthly, mail-in-home publication that will reach approximately 10,000 homes."
The Celina community will continue to benefit from the expertise of Audrey Henvey, who assumes the expanded role of News Editor for Star Local Media along with continuing to cover the Celina community. Henvey invites readers to share their story ideas by reaching out to her via email at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
"Check Out Celina will be an excellent companion publication to the weekly Celina Record and our coverage online at www.celinarecord.com," said Henvey. "This new addition will enable us to share even more stories about our community, to shed light on the people who are making a difference in Celina and to focus on the growth that is taking place in our city. I want to assure our readers that the Celina Record remains a top priority for us. In fact, we are intensifying our efforts to provide daily coverage of Celina news as it happens online, complemented by a weekly recap in the Celina Record, our subscription product, and our new Check Out Celina publication."
Rodney Blaukat is ready to assist Celina businesses in taking advantage of this new publication and its large audience reach. Blaukat, Star Local Media's VP of Sales & Marketing, can be reached at rblaukat@starlocalmedia.com.
"Check Out Celina presents an unprecedented opportunity for businesses to deliver their marketing message to nearly every household in the Celina market," stated Blaukat. "In addition to our weekly publication and daily online presence, this new offering allows businesses to maintain top-of-mind awareness among both existing and potential customers. It's a unique advantage that no other media company covering the Celina market can provide — daily, weekly and monthly advertising options along with our massive digital reach at Star Local Media which averages more than 400,000 users every month!"
Rogers said the Star Local Media team is proud of its history of serving the Celina community.
"We consider it a privilege to have the Celina Record and its 122-year history as part of our company," Rogers said. "It is our responsibility to make sure the Celina Record thrives and continues to be a part of the fabric of Celina, and by adding Check Out Celina as a companion monthly publication, we are doing just that. We have been telling the stories of Celina longer than anyone, and we are still here and ready to record the city's history for years to come."
About Star Local Media
Star Local Media is a leading provider of local news and information in North Texas, dedicated to delivering high-quality coverage to communities across the region. With a diverse portfolio of print and digital publications, Star Local Media is committed to keeping residents informed, engaged, and connected. You can find out more at www.starlocalmedia.com.
