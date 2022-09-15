beware of the square.jpg
File photo courtesy of city of Celina

Carter BloodCare has announced that Celina Battle of the Badges at Beware! of the Square will host a blood drive from 2-10 p.m. during the downtown event on Oct. 22. 

The drive will take place at a Carter BloodCare bus at 141 N. Ohio St. 

Sing up at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/128366

