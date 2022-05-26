A Celina landmark will get its permanent spot in local history.
The city of Celina and Celina ISD on Thursday announced that much of the complex at Bobcat Field will be preserved and used as part of a linear park, thanks to an agreement that included a family with historic ties to Celina.
Bobcat Field housed Celina's Varsity football games for 66 years before the team's home became a $24.5 million stadium at Celina High School in fall 2019. Now, the stadium is slated to be repurposed into an amphitheater that will serve as one component of a linear park to run along Doe Branch Creek, according to a press release from the city. The land for Bobcat Field was originally donated to CISD in 1950 by the Ousley family.
“Few stadiums embody so much of a community’s roots as our beloved historic Bobcat Field,” CISD Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau said in a press release. “I am overjoyed with the vison and partnership of our city leaders and their willingness to work with the district and the Ousley family to memorialize the moments and memories made in that sacred stadium.”
“Maxine Ousley, who was born here in 1915 and called Celina home for most of her life, wanted the people of Celina to have a public place to gather and celebrate life and the culture that makes our community so special,” the Ousley family said in a statement provided by the city of Celina. “Maxine originally donated property in 1950 for a park, but it quickly became Bobcat Field for Celina ISD. The Ousley family, working in conjunction with the City of Celina and Celina ISD, recognize the importance of this land and how it has impacted Celina. We are grateful for the opportunity to memorialize Maxine Ousley's dream of a city park with special appreciation to Celina football, the Ousley family, and the other families who are an important part of Celina's history.”
According to the city's Parks Master Plan, the vision for the linear park, dubbed Traditions Park/Bobcat Trail, would include a food truck court, fitness grove, amphitheater with Athletic History Walk, a dog park, community gardens and tennis courts, among other features.
The parks master plan indicates hopes that the introduction of a park with trails and amenities will add value to the area.
"Public investments such as these have been shown to attract new development and bring in additional revenue to cities while providing high-quality recreation to residents," the parks master plan states.
Existing buildings behind the stadium are being redeveloped as a community center for local senior citizens, and plans for remaining structures and bleachers are under consideration, according to the city.
The Traditions Park/Bobcat Trail plan previously won a 2021 Celebrating Leadership in Development Excellence (CLIDE) Award.
The park is expected to begin construction in 2023 and will be done in various phases.
