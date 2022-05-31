Lamar National Bank is pleased to announce that Corbett Howard — a former three-term mayor of the fast-growing city of Celina, Texas, who is widely recognized as the architect of its unprecedented modern-day economic growth and development — has been named Market President. Howard will begin at the bank’s Celina branch, located at 110 S. Preston Road, on June 16.
Howard, who enjoyed a 24-year career as a versatile and accessible member of local government, most recently served as Director of Business & Government Affairs for the city of Celina. He was a familiar face at the Texas Capitol building in Austin where he actively participated in more than a dozen sessions of the Texas State Legislature, working tirelessly to ensure that Celina’s citizens, business interests, city government and the Celina Independent School District were well represented.
From 2008-2018, Howard was Executive Director of the Celina Economic Development Corporation and earned the affectionate nickname “Mr. Celina” by successfully establishing and nurturing critical business relationships with executives from some of the world’s best-known corporations, as well as national and regional retailers and developers. Under Howard’s watch, companies including McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Sonic Drive-In, Tractor Supply, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Brookshire’s Food & Pharmacy opened brick-and-mortar stores in Celina. Residential and commercial projects by Hillwood Development Company (Mustang Lakes), Republic Property Group (Light Farms), Cambridge Company Ltd. and Weitzman also commenced.
In his new role with Lamar National Bank, Howard – a decorated Vietnam veteran who currently serves on the boards of the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Upper Trinity Regional Water District and McKinney Urban Transit District — will lead the branch’s team of dedicated employees while working closely with clients throughout the community, including the more than 300 military veterans and first responders who call Celina home.
“My promise as Market President at Lamar National Bank is to provide the same level of service that I have given to the citizens of Celina for the last 24 years,” said Howard. “You are family and deserve to be treated as such in your banking needs.”
“There is no greater ambassador for the city of Celina than Corbett. His tireless effort to build a great community is the same attribute that will build a great community bank,” said Greg Wilson, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lamar National Bank. “Corbett recognizes Lamar National Bank as the hometown community bank of Celina and places tremendous value on the contributions we have made to help Celina grow. His passion for the success of Celina makes him the ideal person to lead our team.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
