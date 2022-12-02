One year ago, Traci Miller remembers being a “spectator” at Celina’s Christmas on the Square event.
The lease had just been signed on her future business in downtown Celina, and the dream of opening her shop, Terramania, on Pecan Street was close to becoming a reality. As a result, in during the city’s 2021 iteration of its Christmas on the Square event, she was a visitor taking in the sights.
This year, the tables turned.
On Nov. 30, in the midst of one of Celina’s largest events of the year, members of the community and visitors from surrounding cities packed the downtown square, and Miller welcomed numerous guests into her warmly-lit shop, watching their reactions as some saw her décor for the first time.
“It’s kind of cool now to be on the other side as a business owner watching this event kind of unfold from the store,” Miller said.
Normally, Terramania closes at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. But that night, the shop was open, warm and full of intrigued visitors looking at the décor inside.
For Terramania, which has been open for about five months, the downtown event serves as a catalyst for spreading the word about the business — right from their own doorstep.
“People that don’t know we’re here yet, this is like free advertisement,” Miller said. “People coming in, feeling the store, they can see exactly what we do from the botanical bar to workshops, and just seeing the decor and having that whole experience instead of just reading about it in a magazine. So it’s good to see everybody in and just milling around, picking up things, looking at things.”
It’s a notable side-effect of the grand events that Celina brings to its downtown square every year. The city hosts annual events including a Cajun Fest in the spring, Splash and Blast in the summer, Beware! Of the Square in the fall and Christmas on the Square during the holiday season. The city also hosts monthly Friday Night Markets during a portion of the year.
“One of the good things about our events is they really support the downtown,” said Joe Monaco, director of marketing and communications with the city of Celina. “I mean, we have thousands of people coming to our events who are going in and out of our restaurants and the shops here, so it’s really kind of putting a spotlight on them as well as the event as a whole which is outstanding.”
The night of Nov. 30, visitors could pour into restaurants like Toasted Walnut and Tender Barbecue for a meal, pop into Willow House Boutique or Annie Jack to browse through clothes or visit such establishments as Buff City Soap to take in the good scents.
“We just love being part of the community, and showing our support with our business being open the same time that the community has different events on the square,” said Julie Skaja, general manager with Buff City Soap in Celina.
And the city isn’t done yet. Celina’s Christmas on the Square event kicked off an official Countdown to Christmas, another way to showcase downtown businesses, Monaco said. That includes a “Grinch on the Square” event that is currently underway. Through clues on social media, downtown Celina visitors can look for the Grinch in various businesses in the area. Those who find him and turn him in at the counter will get a raffle ticket for a possible prize.
The Nov. 30 event was the city’s final downtown event for the year, but it looking ahead to a full slate of downtown events in 2023. That includes kicking off the Friday Night Market series in March and the city’s Cajun Fest in May.
