The future of arts in Celina is coming into focus.
Placing public art in the downtown square, forming a foundation focused on arts and culture, hiring an arts coordinator and creating a “welcome” sign program were just a few of the suggestions in a draft arts and culture master plan presented to Celina residents Wednesday night.
The suggestions came with a suggested timeline as part of an effort to create a structured plan for enhancing arts and culture in the city.
Celina began the process to create an arts and culture master plan back in September 2022 when the city engaged Keen Independent Research. On Nov. 17, the city hosted a preliminary town hall meeting designed to get input at the beginning stage of the arts and culture master plan development. The process also included a virtual workshop designed to get input — the virtual workshop ended up receiving over 700 participants.
On Wednesday, April 12, under the cover of the historic downtown pavilion, the city hosted a town hall designed to get input from residents on a draft version of the master plan.
The draft development comes after a process that included seeking community input, reviewing existing city plans, analyzing demographic and population trends and looking at funding options. According to the draft document, key findings include that: “Celina residents are enthusiastic about arts and culture. Community members are asking for more,” “There is a need to welcome new residents and integrate Celina’s many neighborhoods,” and “Local artists, musicians, performers and creatives have to go elsewhere to perform, practice, sell and develop their art.”
The draft plan includes a number of suggestions, both at the broad level and in the form of specific ideas. Overall the plan included six overarching suggestions:
Foster growth and development of arts and culture in the city;
Designate spaces and places for art and culture;
Develop placemaking concepts;
Utilize existing facilities to support arts and culture;
Use industry standard and inclusive language.
Specific suggestions include hiring an arts coordinator, conducting feasibility studies for building new and repurposing existing venues, involving the community when making decisions about public art, prioritizing art and culture in places like the downtown or Ousley Park and more.
The plan also takes Celina’s future and past into account. There are suggestions to highlight Celina’s history as a “roller town,” to use public art to reimagine the city’s agricultural history and to consider incorporating images of longhorns on signage to mark the former Shawnee Trail. However, here are also suggestions to develop neighborhood-specific art and cultural opportunities as Celina grows and to develop events with more diverse programming.
Looking ahead, Keen is gathering feedback on the draft plan. Residents are asked to review and submit feedback or questions by the end of April. The draft plan and contact information are available at keenindependent.com/celinaarts/.
Keen Independent has said it will incorporate the feedback into the final plan and will present the Arts and Culture Master Plan to the Celina City Council on May 9.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
