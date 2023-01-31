Celina's first major hospital is on the way. Here's what to know

Progress is moving forward on the development of Celina’s first major hospital, and the economic impact is expected to be a boon to the city.
The hospital, set to be located at the corner of Dallas Parkway and FM 428, represents a $200 million investment on the 46-acre site in Celina. The project is slated to include a five-story hospital and a medical office building. Pam Stoyanoff, president and chief operating officer with Methodist Health System, said the site includes enough land to continuously invest in the community over the next 20 years or more.
“We’re going to be there for the long haul,” Stoyanoff said. “We’re going to continue to grow with Celina, so as they grow and that community grows, we’ll grow over the years to come. And so we’re excited about everything else we’re going to do there once we get these two buildings open.”
Stoyanoff said the hospital is expected to bring roughly 200 jobs at the beginning of operations, including nurses, clinicians and support service staff. However, the hospital will also bring in physicians from around the region, she said.
“We’ll have a lot of people in addition to those couple hundred that’ll work there. We’ll have a lot of people that will kind of be coming into Celina every day to work and then kind of going home to wherever they might live elsewhere,” she said. “So it’s going to bring a lot of activity, and we see this already with our hospital in Midlothian as it grows. It’s just going to bring a lot of activity to the community, and a lot of people who don’t know about Celina because they may not live there or work there, right, or work there, they’re going to get to know Celina, because they’re going to be coming to our hospital to treat patients or to be a patient there.”
Alexis Jackson, executive director of the Celina Economic Development Corporation, said the project is expected to bring upwards of 300-plus jobs in the first two years.
“That number is expected to increase each year,” she added.
Jackson said the hospital’s long term economic impact to Celina will be “massive.”
“Not only will the hospital bring jobs and financial impact to the city, but the peripheral businesses that will be attracted — pharmacies, doctors’ offices, rehabilitation facilities, and medical suppliers — will drastically impact the economic picture as Methodist Hospital’s campus here develops,” Jackson stated.
Methodist Health System’s Celina campus marks the first major hospital to come to Celina. Since the system’s announcement a year ago, it was announced that Scottish Rite for Children had purchased land on the Dallas North Tollway corridor. Cook Children’s has also leased office space in the Celina Station development, and the Doe Branch office park is expected to host medical offices.
“Suddenly, Celina is now that healthcare hub that one would eventually expect with our current growth projections,” Jackson stated.
The project is also expected to serve as a catalyst for other economic development in the area.
“The arrival of a major hospital expedites the urgency of others in the medical industry to begin looking to locate here,” Jackson stated. “Driving by any of the large hospitals nearby, one can see the attraction for scores of other businesses that want to be near a healthcare facility. We believe, along with the healthcare industry, the development and economic impact could include restaurants, retail establishments, hotel rooms, and others that want to be close to a world-class healthcare facility like Methodist Hospital.”
Stoyanoff said Celina came on the system’s radar a few years ago.
“It’s just one of those bright shining star communities that we saw, and we wanted to be there first,” Stoyanoff said. “We wanted to partner with that community early and grow along with them over time.”
A groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for Jan. 31 was canceled due to inclement winter weather, however Stoyanoff said construction will not be held up. In fact, work has already begun on the hospital site.
The new hospital is slated to open in 2025 and will host a variety of services, including cardiovascular care, cancer care, women’s services, orthopedics and robotic surgery, according to a press release. It will also include 30 medical-surgical beds, 10 post-partum beds, eight intensive care unit beds and 12 emergency department beds. It will also include three operating rooms, a daVinci surgical robot, and shell space for an additional operating room, as well as a cardiac catheterization lab and two procedure rooms.
“When you look at the increase in the number of rooftops and businesses around the city and couple that with the explosive growth of Celina ISD, the need for a large-scale healthcare facility becomes very apparent,” Jackson stated. “Our numbers and demographics suggest that now is the right time for the healthcare industry to invest here, and I expect more would follow in the near future.”
