Celina Police Chief John Cullison will tell you that creating a brand new police headquarters means starting with pretty much a blank canvas.
It starts with a few questions from an architecture firm: “What do you like?” “What is the theme of the city of Celina?” “Do you want something that’s a public-private space?” Then, the process begins to comprise discussions, ideas and designs that are then transferred into the thick stack of design papers that currently sit on Cullison’s desk.
Today, Celina is just a few weeks out from breaking ground on a brand new Law Enforcement Center at the corner of Coit Road and Punk Carter Parkway. The project is the city’s largest capital project to date and will introduce a new era both for the police department and for the city.
As Celina pieced together its vision for the building that will anchor the activities of the police department, Cullison knew he didn’t want the building to have a “municipal feel.” The goal was to create a space that was both an inviting area to members of the community and an elevated workspace for Police Department staff.
“I want people to walk into our lobby and feel like ‘Okay, I feel comfortable here, whether I’m here to make a report, whether I’m here to visit, whether I’m a victim, if I’m a suspect,’” Cullison said. “It should have an open, welcoming environment.”
There are a number of features that work towards making the facility feel like a community asset, including a planned community room that could be used for community or city meetings. There’s the plaza space in front of the building, which Cullison said could also host community events with its amphitheatre-like form. There’s the badge that will be placed in the front that will have the ability to change colors for different occasions, much like the city’s downtown water tower. The goal even comes out in the detail of materials the building will include: plans are underway to give the building a mass timber element through a glulam material that adds both durability and a warm, inviting sense to the space.
When Cullison describes the department’s future home, he envisions the facility being able to host everything from Citizens Police Academies to Rotary Club and HOA meetings.
For Celina, the new Law Enforcement Center will serve as both a community asset and a law enforcement asset.
“I think it’s important that you’re paying attention to your internal and your external audience,” Cullison said. “So that means when your citizens, your community members, your businesses come to our police department, they have access and they’re welcome. Conversely, our employees have to feel comfortable, they have to feel safe and they need the facilities where they can grow and do their job.”
Celina and its police department are gearing up to break ground on the forthcoming Law Enforcement Center later this month. The development is slated to open in two phases, with the first phase spanning 36,000 square feet and paving the way for seamless additions when it comes time to focus on phase two.
“It’s going to accommodate our continuing growth,” Cullison said of the new facility. “It’s going to allow us to be the best. It’s going to allow us to recruit the best and the brightest. It’s going to allow us to retain the current employees we have and the future employees.”
That includes adding more space for specialized units and for equipment. The department’s Criminal Investigations Division will have access to new office space and interview rooms as they carry out investigations. There are plans to include secure space for those investigating internet crimes against children.
Plans to add a training area means the Celina Police Department will be able to host other law enforcement departments for regional training opportunities.
The department will also gain a crime scene lab and media production space.
“We don’t have a crime scene lab here,” Cullison said from his office at the department’s current building downtown. “When we build this building, we will have a crime scene lab. And we’re going to be able to grow into that as well.”
Creating the facility also offered a chance to include elements that will work towards officer wellness: a central courtyard can be viewed from multiple angles of the building and will allow for a connection to nature during breaks or meetings. In addition, the facility is set to include an Officer Performance Center that will feature a variety of workout opportunities.
“I wanted to make sure the officers and our civilian staff have a place they can work out,” And so even there I wanted to encompass the idea of “welcome.”
As plans have come together, the facility’s design has also been informed by focus groups from within the department, Cullison said, allowing staff to give input and ideas about how the center should look and function.
“We probably did about 15 iterations of this building,” Cullison said, “and when you talk about how they feel about it, they got to know from the beginning where we’re going.”
He added that the synergy between police staff, Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects and Lee Lewis Construction has been exceptional.
“This is the largest capital project the city will be doing to date,” Cullison said. “And so they want to get it right. It’s important. It’s the image of the city, it’s going to be a win, it’s fantastic, and so we want to do it right.”
The efforts go beyond the police department, however. Cullison adds that the project has involved multiple departments and staff across the city. He also adds that City Manager Jason Laumer and members of the City Council have been very supportive of the project.
“This is a big deal for them, and there’s no hesitancy, there’s no resistance,” Cullison said. “It’s all about ‘No, we want you guys to have a great building to work out of. An exceptional facility,’ and there’s been no negativity, and really they ask, ‘What do you need?’”
Cullison said the first phase of the facility is expected to be ready around the beginning of 2024.
“We’re excited, because I think it’s going to really set the tone for our future,” Cullison said. “We’re excited for our citizens, too. It’s not just for us. It’s just, ‘Hey, this is something all our citizens, residents can be proud of.’”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.