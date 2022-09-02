Celina police Headquarters rendering.jpg

A recent rendering of the forthcoming Law Enforcement Center at the corner of Coit Road and Punk Carter Parkway

 Rendering courtesy of Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects

Celina Police Chief John Cullison will tell you that creating a brand new police headquarters means starting with pretty much a blank canvas.

It starts with a few questions from an architecture firm: “What do you like?” “What is the theme of the city of Celina?” “Do you want something that’s a public-private space?” Then, the process begins to comprise discussions, ideas and designs that are then transferred into the thick stack of design papers that currently sit on Cullison’s desk.

