The 2022-23 school year will be a special one for Celina ISD.
As school starts on Wednesday, Celina students and staff will walk the halls of Jerry and Linda Moore Middle School for the first time.
The new 208,000-square-foot school is slated to open for this fall semester.
When Principal Jamey Briscoe first walked in, she remembers being in awe, noting the building’s openness and brightness.
“We’re very excited to all be in one building, just to make it so much easier and safer for our kids,” she said, “and of course the beautiful new building is just an amazing space for learning,” she said, noting the collaborative spaces built into the campus.
“You walk in some areas, and I mean it looks like what you would see in a nice new college,” she said. “It’s a beautiful, beautiful building.”
Teachers began moving into the building on Aug. 3, preparing to welcome parents and students for the first time on “Discover Moore” night on Aug. 8.
The new collaborative spaces will allow classes and small groups to work in a setting that is removed from the traditional classroom environment.
“I’m really excited about how our team will use all those spaces, because that is something new that can really transform how teaching and learning looks in the classroom, not being confined to the four walls but actually being able to get out and use the whole building for learning,” she said.
Briscoe said she was also excited about the school’s cafeteria spaces, covered outdoor seating and VIP booths that will be used to reward students’ great behavior.
Bill Hemby, who served as a consultant with the district for the project, describes the building as “state of the art.”
He highlighted the school’s inclusion of large collaborative environments, flexible furnishings that allow for students to move freely around the space as well as STEM educational areas. He added that the school’s athletic facilities, which include two gyms, a large weight room area and new tennis courts, are also state of the art.
“There is an opportunity for every kid to hang their hat somewhere,” Hemby said.
The building will make way for what Hemby described as an “advanced academic experience.”
“Providing opportunity has always been what Celina has been about, and so we want to give our kids the best educational experience that they can,” Hemby said. “We absolutely understand that kids that are involved are going to flourish whenever they have something that keeps them motivated about school.”
The school is divided into three wings, Hemby said, each designed to house a different grade level. The academic portion of the school is two stories tall.
Hemby said the goal of the building’s design was to provide a very community-oriented space that allowed students to learn collaboratively, as well as to be able to thrive in a technologically advanced environment. That entails providing touchscreen televisions through the building, he added.
At maximum capacity, the building can host 1,500 students.
The new facility will allow middle school students and staff to utilize a brand new facility as CISD uses the older Junior High campus off of FM 455 to house its transportation and food service departments, as well as other departments temporarily.
As students and staff move to the new campus, Briscoe said there are plans to build “Moore Traditions” while also carrying on traditions from the past. That includes incorporating the Moore name in multiple aspects, including the year’s motto: “Together we are Moore.” It also includes a new Bobcat Bootcamp program that will run from Aug. 15-17 and that allows students to learn about the Celina community. The program will include a field trip to downtown Celina to learn from community members, community businesses and the Celina Area Heritage Association Visitor's Center and Museum.
“So we’re going to kind of bridge the past traditions with the future traditions that we’re trying to start,” Briscoe said.
As Celina ISD makes the transition, the district is still looking ahead to the future: work is already underway on the district’s third elementary school, which is scheduled for completion in May 2023 for a fall 2023 open date.
Elementary school No. 4, set to be built in the Cambridge Crossing development, already has land designated for it off of Huddleston Drive, Hemby said. The school, designed to take on growth in the city’s southern sector, will likely break ground in January, with an expected fall 2024 open date.
