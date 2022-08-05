Middle school.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

The 2022-23 school year will be a special one for Celina ISD. 

As school starts on Wednesday, Celina students and staff will walk the halls of Jerry and Linda Moore Middle School for the first time. 

middle school 2.jpg

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments