The City of Celina announced on Wednesday, April 26, that it has earned a pair of 2023 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards for Leadership and Purpose and Values.
The Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards, which are issued by Energage and based solely on employee feedback, celebrate organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture. The Leadership Award celebrates organizational leaders who inspire confidence in employees and the company's direction. The Purpose & Values Award celebrates organizations that have successfully communicated the company missions and integrated those aspirations into the culture.
"I am so proud of our entire staff and am pleased to recognize our managers and directors for the impeccable work that earned them this worthy award," said Jason Laumer, Celina City Manager. "Since arriving in Celina, my highest priority has been to build a team that exudes a love and passion for our city, and this high honor recognizes that character trait of every member of our team. This honor highlights that Celina is a great place to work and is a city that our team is proud to be a part of."
In addition, the City of Celina also received four Culture Badges certified by Energage, which designates the city in the top 25% of organizations of similar size for Meaningful Work, Innovation, Cross-Team Cooperation, and Company Direction.
The results from Energage align with the city's recent Employee Engagement Survey where it scored 30 points above the benchmark in Organizational Vision, 23 points above the benchmark in Senior Leadership, and 15 points above the benchmark in both Culture and Organizational Engagement.
Energage is a national research company that has surveyed over 27-million employees from 70,000 organizations for nearly two decades. The Top Workplaces Awards are based on a research-backed, 24-item employee engagement survey.
City, police to host traffic debrief
The Celina Police Department and city of Celina will host a debrief focused on traffic from 5:30-7 p.m. May 2.
The "Debrief" session will give attendees a high view of our traffic procedures and safety practices from Sergeant Phillips.
