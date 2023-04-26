Celina file
Audrey Henvey / Celina Record / Star Local Media

The City of Celina announced on Wednesday, April 26, that it has earned a pair of 2023 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards for Leadership and Purpose and Values.

The Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards, which are issued by Energage and based solely on employee feedback, celebrate organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture. The Leadership Award celebrates organizational leaders who inspire confidence in employees and the company's direction. The Purpose & Values Award celebrates organizations that have successfully communicated the company missions and integrated those aspirations into the culture.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments