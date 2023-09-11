Progress is moving forward on construction of Celina’s third fire station.
The station, located in proximity to the Sutton Fields development, is slated to open in December, according to Fire Chief Mark Metdker. Currently, work on the 21,000-square-foot facility includes finishing up sheet rock and stone on the outside. Metdker said detail work on the interior of the building will likely begin in the next three to four weeks.
“It’s one of the most beautiful fire stations I’ve ever seen,” Metdker said. “It’s going to be a landmark structure I think for the city. It’s going to be something that we’re all proud of.”
Metdker noted the impact that the station will have for nearby Sutton Fields residents.
“This is going to lower their insurance rates once we move in it, they will have a community room in which they can come and use the community room for things like birthday parties or things like that,” he said. “It’s going to be truly meant for the community out here to use. It’s theirs.”
There are plans to celebrate the opening of the station with the community, and details are forthcoming.
The department plans to have about 15 fire stations in total, Metdker said. Upon the opening of fire station 3, the plan is to go into design of fire station 4, which will be located a few hundred yards from the under-construction Celina Police Headquarters at the corner of Coit Road and Punk Carter Parkway. Metdker said there are plans to develop a training facility at the site that police and fire personnel will share.
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
