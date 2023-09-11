Fire station photo 3.jpg

The Celina Fire Department shared photos of the progress at Fire Station 3 on Sept. 7. 
fire station photo 1.jpg

Fire station photo 2.jpg

Progress is moving forward on construction of Celina’s third fire station.

The station, located in proximity to the Sutton Fields development, is slated to open in December, according to Fire Chief Mark Metdker. Currently, work on the 21,000-square-foot facility includes finishing up sheet rock and stone on the outside. Metdker said detail work on the interior of the building will likely begin in the next three to four weeks.


