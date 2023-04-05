Work is moving forward on Celina’s third fire station.
Since ground broke in September on the new fire station, work has progressed on the station, which is expected to help reduce response times for the Sutton Fields area.
Celina Fire Chief Mark Metdker said walls are up on the site, and the facility is on track to be ready [possibly] towards the end of the year.
The new station will comprise 21,000 square feet, larger than the department’s next-biggest station, which lands at 10,000 square feet. The station will hold a truck company, engine company, ambulance, department antiques and reserve equipment.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff going on at that station,” Metdker said. “That’s why we need it to be so big, because we’ve run out of storage space everywhere else.”
The station facilities, including the kitchen, bedroom space and workout room, will be larger to accommodate more people, Metdker said.
The station will also include space in the front area that will serve as a training area and community room.
Metdker said the station’s presence will likely reduce response times to the Sutton Fields area by about 75%, going from arrival in 10-15 minutes to arrival within five minutes.
In February 2022, the Celina City Council approved a map outlining the locations of current and future fire and police stations. Celina Fire Station 4, slated to go near theforthcoming central Celina Police Department station, is currently in the early design stage, Metdker said.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
