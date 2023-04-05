Celina fire station 3 update.jpg

The Celina Fire Department shared photos of progress at the site of its third fire station. Photos are as of March 29.

Work is moving forward on Celina’s third fire station. 

Since ground broke in September on the new fire station, work has progressed on the station, which is expected to help reduce response times for the Sutton Fields area. 

