Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Oct. 2 in Celina:
Get a sense of community at National Night Out
Celina's police officers will be attending multiple block parties in the city for the Oct. 4 National Night Out between 6 and 9 p.m.
The local iteration of the national event allows Celina Police to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Various neighborhoods will be hosting neighborhood block parties for National Night Out. To find out if your neighborhood has an event planned or to register your event, contact Officer Chase Guidera at cguidera@celina-tx.gov.
The city will also be hosting a National Night Out block party in the downtown square at the same time.
Get hyped the Celina HS Homecoming pep rally
The Celina High School Homecoming pep rally is scheduled for 9 p.m. Oct. 6 this year at the high school stadium (3455 N Preston Rd).
Support your Bobcats at the Homecoming parade and game
The Celina High School Homecoming parade is scheduled for noon Oct. 7 and will begin at 710 E Pecan St. Celina's homecoming game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. that evening at Celina High School (3455 N Preston Rd).
Get ready for fall with a clean sweep
The city of Celina has scheduled a clean sweep for 8 a.m. to noon at 10165 County Road 106. Celina residents are invited to bring bulk trash, household hazardous waste, and more for disposal. This event is open to all Celina residents, please bring a current water bill as proof of residency.
Learn how to grow fruit trees
Shades of Green's Celina location (1213 E Sunset Blvd.) is hosting a free gardening clinic at 1 p.m. Oct. 8.
The workshop will cover:
What are the best fruit trees for North Texas
When to plant fruit trees
How to plant fruit trees
How to prune fruit trees
How to control disease and pests
The clinic – held rain or shine – is free and will include 45 minutes of instruction followed by an opportunity to ask questions.
