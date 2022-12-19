Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..
Mainly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 19, 2022 @ 10:45 am
Here are five things to mark on your calendar for in and around Celina for the week of Dec. 19:
The Celina Public Library will be doing a showing of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 19. The library is located at 142 N Ohio St.
The Celina Public Library will be hosting an adult coloring night at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The library is located at 142 N Ohio St.
Mrs. Claus will be visiting the Celina Public Library at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 for a story time. The library is located at 142 N Ohio St.
Get your Christmas Carol on at Lucy's on the Square the night of Dec. 21 between 7-9 p.m. Lucy's on the Square is located at 127 N. Ohio St.
McKinney Main Street has brought a carousel to the downtown square, located at 107 N Kentucky.
The carousel is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on from Thursday, Dec. 22 through Saturday, Dec. 24.
The activity is $4 per person.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Support Local Journalism
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have the latest local news delivered every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email.
Get the latest headlines on local sports!
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
Daily Headlines from Celina Record
Have the latest local pro sports news delivered every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.