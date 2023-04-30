Watch your Dallas Cowboys swing for the fences to raise money for charity at the 10th Annual Reliant Home Run Derby. Over the years this family-friendly event has raised more than $565,000 for the Salvation Army and local charities. The Reliant Home Run Derby is free and open to the public with no advance tickets required. Concessions will be open!
The event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3 at Riders Field in Frisco with gates opening at 6 p.m. The derby is from 7-8:30 p.m.
McKinney Plein Air Society Show
The Martin Place (1799 N Graves St.) will host an artist reception for the McKinney Plein Air Society from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
"The McKinney Plein Air Society organized in the Spring of 2022 to further education of, appreciation for, and encouragement of painting en plein air," the event page states. "The group is dedicated to friendship, learning, and sharing -- nurturing artists of all skill levels and experience. This show celebrates our first very successful year."
The exhibition will be on display from May 6-27 during business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.