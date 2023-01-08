Celina leadership academy.jpg

Celina staff members gathered Wednesday to present their ideas for the city's future to leaders. 

On a Wednesday morning in Celina, the first meeting of its kind was unfolding in the building located off of Colorado Street.

Within the Celina City Council chambers, starting at 8 a.m., a collection of ideas started circulating. Some had to do with the city’s water. Others touched on arts and culture. Still others pitched city gateway signage, meeting space and even an indoor walking track. One by one, those ideas had their moment in the limelight before the city of Celina’s directors and other staff, and they all came as suggestions for how to make the city better from the very people who work there.

