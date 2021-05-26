Celina employee of the year

Gary Don Hendricks, left, has been awarded "Employee of the Year" for 2020 by the city of Celina. 

 Courtesy of city of Celina

The city of Celina today announced Gary Don Hendricks, a 14-year veteran in Parks and Recreation, as the 2020 Employee of the Year.

Hendricks and his wife, Kendra, have four children and have lived in Celina for 16 years.

“Gary Don embodies the spirit of our community and the core values of our city," Mayor Sean Terry said. "Gary Don serves wherever there is a need and always maintains a positive attitude in everything he does.”

City Manager Jason Laumer said of Hendricks, “Gary Don is a model employee for the entire city, and we congratulate him for earning this distinguished honor as our Employee of the Year.”

