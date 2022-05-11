celina governor recognition

On Tuesday, Celina city officials met with Gov. Greg Abbott at his office in Austin as part of a recognition for Celina's Gigabit City designation.

Celina has long been drawing regional eyes for its rapid growth. Now it's getting state attention for a different reason.  

Celina is the first city in Texas to be designated a "Gigabit City" 

"Technology and high-speed internet are essential to building brighter futures for the people of Celina and all Texans," Abbott's official Twitter account stated in a post commemorating the meeting. 

The city passed a gigabit city ordinance in 2017. According to the city's Economic Development Corporation website, the move was an "innovative initiative to provide fiber, gigabit internet speed to all of its residential homes."

"The definition and commitment of Celina’s Gigabit City is to provide a minimum of 1 Gbps (Gigabit per second) up and down connectivity speed to every residential and business across the city," the EDC website states. 

Abbott officially recognized Celina as a Gigabit City in October 2020, acknowledging that the city was equipped to live, work and learn from home in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

"By installing a fiber optic network in Celina, you have not only helped ensure the future prosperity of your residents, but also enabled your citizens to keep working and learning and, importantly, remain connected," the recognition stated. 

On Wednesday, the city of Celina thanked Gov. Abbott for the recognition.

"Celina Mayor Sean Terry was joined by Celina council member Mindy Koehne, EDC Director of Business & Government Affairs Corbett Howard and EDC Board members Kyle Rose and Carmen Roberts in Austin this afternoon to meet with Governor Abbott," the city stated. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

