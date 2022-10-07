The City of Celina received the first-ever Scenic City of the Year Award designated by Texas Scenic at the 110th Annual Texas Municipal League Conference and Exhibition in San Antonio on Thursday evening. The Scenic City of the Year Award, which is voted on by a committee peer group, honored Celina as the top City in the State of Texas for its comprehensive set of standards and development regulations.
Delegates from all 254 Texas counties were on hand at the event as Celina Mayor Sean Terry, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Wendie Wigginton, City Manager Jason Laumer, Assistant City Managers Karla Stovall and Kimberly Brawner, and Executive Director of Development Services Dusty McAfee received the award.
“This award is a recognition of our residents and a compliment to the tireless work of our City staff,” said Sean Terry, Celina Mayor. “I am so humbled by the designation and, more so, the acknowledgment from people around Texas of the unique greatness of our community.”
“Our residents take such pride in our City, and as a result, people around the State have designed our City with this great honor. With a storied past and an exciting future, the City of Celina truly is the best place to work and live in Texas,” said Jason Laumer, City Manager.
The City of Celina qualified for the Scenic City Certification Program after earning the prestigious Platinum Certification Award in October 2020 on its initial application.
