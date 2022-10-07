Celina overhead
Courtesy of city of Celina/Facebook

The City of Celina received the first-ever Scenic City of the Year Award designated by Texas Scenic at the 110th Annual Texas Municipal League Conference and Exhibition in San Antonio on Thursday evening. The Scenic City of the Year Award, which is voted on by a committee peer group, honored Celina as the top City in the State of Texas for its comprehensive set of standards and development regulations.

Delegates from all 254 Texas counties were on hand at the event as Celina Mayor Sean Terry, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Wendie Wigginton, City Manager Jason Laumer, Assistant City Managers Karla Stovall and Kimberly Brawner, and Executive Director of Development Services Dusty McAfee received the award.

