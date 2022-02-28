The city of Celina announced that the iconic downtown Celina water tower will be illuminated blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, as a show of support for the people of Ukraine.
The city lit the tower blue and yellow on Saturday evening and plans to continue this through March 5.
Celina City Manager Jason Laumer issues the following statement: “So many Celina residents have expressed support for the Ukrainian people who are fighting to defend their freedom. Our desire is to show them and the world that this community supports them, and we assure them that we will be praying for their safety and a swift end to this conflict.”
