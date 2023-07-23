Abundant sunshine. Hot. High near 95F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: July 23, 2023 @ 2:46 pm
Here are five things in and around Celina to mark on your calendar for the week of July 23:
The city's next clean sweep event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon July 29 at the Celina Public Works building (10165 Country Road 106).
Accepted items include appliances (washer, dryer , water heater); bulk trash items (furniture, mattresses, extra household trash, small metal scraps), electronic waste (printers, TVs, cell phones, computers) and household hazardous waste (paint, batteries, fertilizer, motor oil, fertilizer, pesticides).
Non-accepted items include tires, refrigerators or medication.
The city of Celina has scheduled a one-hour workshop for new residents. The event will allow attendees to learn about city services and about how to engage with neighborhoods and the community.
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 24 at Celina City Council chambers (112 N. Colorado St.).
Register at tinyurl.com/3t7m6p5r.
The Frisco RoughRiders host the San Antonio Missions at Riders Field for Yellowstone night with an appearance from Denim Richards. The game is at 4:05 p.m. July 23.
The event includes a gate giveaway - a RoughRiders Belt Buckle.
Ticket information and more details are at milb.com/frisco.
The Star in Frisco will host a showing of "Minions: The Rise Of Gru" at Movie Night presented by Monument Realty on Wednesday, July 26th.
Showtime starts at 7 p.m. on Tostitos Championship Plaza.
Attendees can bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the movie. The event is free to attend.
The biggest lacrosse weekend in the Lone Star State comes to The Star July 29-30. Eight teams. Four games.
Events include:
Tickets information is at tinyurl.com/2y678t94.
More information is at premierlacrosseleague.com/dallas
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
