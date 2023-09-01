The city of Celina and the career center at Collin College’s Celina campus have joined forces to offer a resume building workshop for residents in the community.
The event, slated for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, is open to professionals at all career stages, including recent graduates and seasoned executives.
“I want to go more in-depth into resume writing than most people really realize there is,” said Alex Kalldin, career center manager with the Collin College Celina Campus.
Kalldin said while most people know about the content that goes on a resume, there is less awareness of the formatting and strategy behind writing a resume for a target audience.
“Most people write their resumes thinking about themselves in mind, but they’re not really thinking about the employer or who’s going to be reading it,” Kalldin said. “So it’s a workshop on really getting into the strategy behind writing your resume, being able to submit it online and be competitive against the hundreds of other people that might be applying for a job that you’re trying to get in this online world that we’re working in.”
The event comes as Collin College’s Celina campus welcomes students for its third fall semester. Career center supports students, it also has services designed to support the local community.
“I have one-on-one appointments, and I see community members just as often as I see students,” Kalldin said.
Services include learning how to write a resume, learning how to interview and more — and they're free to the community, she said.
Looking ahead, Kalldin said a secondary workshop focused on interviewing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 4. Registration for this event is open at tinyurl.com/y4wm3pry.
In addition, the Collin College Celina campus and the Celina Chamber of Commerce are working together to present a seasonal job fair for 5-7 p.m. Nov. 7.
Registration for the fair is at this link: tinyurl.com/yc2adkju. Employers may interview attendees on the spot. Attendees should dress professionally and bring a resume. The Collin College Career Center has provided a link that allows attendees to prepare for the fair by scheduling an appointment for a free resume review and to practice interviewing. More information is at tinyurl.com/28phv96c.
All three events will take place at the Collin College Celina campus, 2505 Kinship Parkway.
Jade Mizzell, Life Connected manager with the city of Celina, said the workshops will help stimulate economic growth and will empower residents with the necessary tools for personal development. Mizzell said the workshops will also strengthen the community.
These career-focused programs will provide skill development for all ages as well as provide another opportunity for neighbors to meet their neighbors," Mizzell stated. "One of the City’s strategic goals is to be the Life Connected City. These career-focused resident workshops are one more way we are committed to this goal."
Mizzell said the hope is to make these two workshops available to residents multiple times each year.
Featured Local Savings
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.