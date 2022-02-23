A little ways off of Preston Road in Celina, there sits a building that looks like a collection of books stacked on one another.
That’s how Brian DiNuzzo describes the Collin College Celina campus, where a school in its infancy is growing roots in the northern part of Collin County.
It’s a place where classrooms and science labs are still getting broken in, where a career center has just recently opened and where members of such a new school are open to helping each other to make a new idea come to fruition.
The spirit behind Collin College in Celina is part of why DiNuzzo took his job as Academic Assistance manager at the campus in the first place: the newest of Collin College’s locations is ripe with potential, and it gives him the opportunity to shape a program that could impact both Celina students and the greater community.
The Celina location began offering classes in fall 2021. Since then, the campus has also stocked its library and built up its tutoring center.
DiNuzzo said the community response so far has been good.
“One of the things that we have to let students know about is that we exist. That’s probably the biggest thing,” he said. “From what I hear from students, in this area, they would go down to Frisco, and they’re kind of in that mode of ‘Oh I just get in the car and go down to Frisco,’ and they kind of have to change that thinking and go ‘Oh wait, no, there’s one right here.’ And I think they’re starting to do that.”
That includes building awareness for the Celina branch of the Anthony Peterson Center for Academic Assistance, the college’s tutoring center.
Poised to grow
Nestled on the right-hand side of the first-floor library entrance sits the campus tutoring center. Inside, a couple of rows of computers line the center, and a cozy silence sits over the room. In one corner, a math or science tutor might be conducting a tutoring session with a student. Another corner is sectioned off with clear walls, forming a science den.
The center, like the rest of the campus, is in its infancy as a program. Eventually, DiNuzzo sees the program splitting off into multiple spaces: a math lab, a writing center and a science den would each have their own established spots. He likens the vision to Collin College’s Wylie Campus, which opened in fall 2020.
“They have a center that you walk into, they have one area that is the math lab, one area that’s the writing center, one area that’s the science den, and they have separate managers and they have a lot of clientele, a lot of students coming,” he said. “That’s our future. That’s where we’re going.”
Today, the Celina center’s staff totals to three, including a math tutor, a science tutor and DiNuzzo, who uses his English background to lend a hand. The center also partners with other campus departments to offer informal workshops that cover topics like resume building, scientific writing and financial literacy. In addition, the school’s connection with other Collin College campuses means students can access virtual tutoring sessions in additional subjects or at other times.
The services are open to Collin College students, local high school students who are taking dual credit classes with the college and to community members.
Part of DiNuzzo’s job is visiting classes, both on the Collin College campus and at local high schools, to build awareness for the tutoring center. That includes visiting Celina High School, as well planning trips to schools in Prosper and The Colony, he said.
“When I talk to the high school students, I show them a picture of our campus and I say ‘Do you see the green around the campus?’” he said. “‘Those are going to have buildings on them pretty soon.’ Every semester we’re going to get a few more students and a few more, and then we’re going to get too big for this space and then we’re going to have to have other spaces. That’s exciting to me.”
All that starts with building awareness, which means visiting the classes, scheduling the workshops and even organizing a Super Bowl tailgate party.
“It’s possible that a student could walk in and never know the library is here or that the tutoring center is here,” DiNuzzo said. “They come in, get on the elevator, go to class and reverse back out of there. It’s like ‘Hold on, hold, on, here are some things for you.’”
