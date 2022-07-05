Roughly one year after opening to the community, the Celina Collin College campus is looking to engage younger students during the summer season.
This summer marks the first time the Celina campus is hosting camps for middle school students and high school students. The camps comprise a range of topics spanning from criminal justice to creative arts to water ecology.
Dr. Brenda Carter, Dean of the Celina campus, said the camps will provide activities for children that are both academic and fun, but also a connection between the campus and the Celina community.
"We want the citizens of Celina to know that we are part of the community, we are here and we want to be engaged," Carter said.
The first two camps will kick off on July 12. In the morning, the campus is hosting a creative writing camp that will allow students to learn how to express themselves in a variety of formats including fiction writing, nonfiction creative writing and poetry.
The camp is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon from July 12-14 and is open to students in grades 7-10. English Professor Kristie Lussier said at the end of the camp that students will be able to share their work with family and friends.
“I hope kids get the chance to develop their voice, their purpose behind why they write and the tools which they have to express themselves," she said. "I hope they get a chance to find out how to be more authentically creative and bring their true voice, give them more confidence and competence in their craft."
Also on July 12, the Celina campus will begin a Zine Media camp that will allow students in grades 7-10 to learn about the process behind making a Zine (a magazine-like personal publication).
Joan Mendez, Branch Manager and Senior Librarian, said students will learn how to put together the projects, both from the artistic side and from a content side.
“I think the main thing they’re going to take out of this is that they can create their own stories," she said.
The camp is scheduled for 12:30-3:30 p.m. from July 12-14.
On July 21, Carter is scheduled to drink some (filtered) pond water at the tail end of a water ecology camp hosted by Collin College Celina.
After a group of students were daring each other to drink water from the natural pond on campus, Carter said the idea was born to create a camp that allowed students to learn about the process behind making water safe to drink.
George Herrera, science lab manager with the Celina campus, said the camp aims to teach students about the science side of water ecology, as well as the conservation and geological aspects.
Chemistry professor Beth Smith said activities with the water ecology camp will include testing the pond water and looking at it under a microscope, creating a filtration apparatus, boiling the water, retesting it and then having Carter drink it herself.
The camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon on July 18-21 and is open to students in grades 7-10.
The campus's last camp for the summer will begin on July 25, and over the course of three days, students will be led through a crime narrative "from investigation to sentence." The experience will come as part of the campus's criminal justice camp and will challenge students to learn about all aspects of the criminal justice system.
Laura Salander, adjunct professor of criminal justice, said while most camps cover crime scene investigations, this camp aims to go beyond. On the first day, the students, in coordination with the Celina Police Department, will go through a mock crime scene to look for evidence. Day two of the camp will include lab analysis activities with Herrera, while day three will involve a mock courtroom trial.
On day four, the camp will expand beyond the verdict phase.
“This is a piece that I’m excited about because I don’t think a lot of people are really aware of what happens after that 'guilty' or 'not guilty' verdict," Salander said, "so we’re going to talk about sentencing and we’re going to talk about the options of probation versus prison.”
At the end, students will get to choose if the "defendant" gets probation or a prison sentence.
The camp is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on July 25-28.
In the future, Carter said, there are plans for the Collin College Celina campus to host events that involve the community.
Learn more information about the camps at collin.edu/community/summercamps.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.