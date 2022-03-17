Collin College will offer a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Construction Management beginning in Fall 2022. This is the college’s third baccalaureate degree, following earlier implementations of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and a Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity.
The college received final approval for the BAS in Construction Management from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) on March 4. The program is now accepting students for the Fall 2022 semester.
“The Bachelor of Applied Science in Construction Management will prepare our students for rewarding careers in the rapidly growing construction industry in Collin County,” said Dr. Sherry Schumann, executive vice president of Collin College. “Collin College is committed to providing its students with the education and opportunities needed to succeed in high-demand, high-wage fields like construction management.”
Taught at Collin College’s state-of-the-art Technical Campus, the program will expand on the college’s established Associate of Applied Science in Construction Management degree, reinforcing marketable skills including: management principles; scheduling, planning and cost estimating for construction projects; behavior of building structures/components; principles of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems; project safety; and risk management.
“Graduates of this program will have the knowledge and skills to compete at a very high level for leading jobs in commercial and residential construction,” said Craig Johnson, director of Architecture and Construction programs at Collin College. “Combined with Collin College’s AAS in Construction Management, students will be prepared for a bright future in the construction industry.”
For more information on the program and its requirements or to apply, visit www.collin.edu/department/constructionmanagement/basconstructionmanagement.html.
The Texas Legislature has approved the creation of up to five baccalaureate programs by Collin College. The college began offering its BSN and BAT in Cybersecurity in 2020.
Collin College serves more than 56,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, including new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity, and the new Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Construction Management to be offered beginning fall 2022. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government, and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit www.collin.edu.
