The field of play is just a bit clearer for the Texas’s 2022 elections now that the March 1 primaries have come and gone.
On Tuesday, Texas voters, including Collin County residents, cast ballots to select Republican and Democratic candidates for state and federal-level representation, narrowing the wide pool of candidates down to just a few.
Some spots drew much competition, like the US Representative District 3 spot where incumbent Van Taylor saw a number of competitors roll in, including challenger Keith Self, who will face Taylor in a runoff election on May 24.
Others were more straightforward: neither Republican incumbent Matt Shaheen nor Democratic candidate Jesse Ringness faced primary challengers for Texas House District 66, and the two will advance to the November election.
Primary runoffs are May 24 with early voting beginning May 16 and ending May 20, according to the Texas Secretary of State website.
Here’s the state of play for a few key 2022 election spots impacting the Collin County area, according to unofficial results from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
US Representative District 3
Congressman Van Taylor will head to a runoff election against former Collin County Judge Keith Self after none of the five candidates running for the Republican spot for US Representative District 3 were able to secure an official win.
Taylor won 48.71% of the votes, or 31,168, while Self garnered 26.51%, or 16,959 votes.
Sandeep Srivastava won 61.96% of the votes, or 13,759 votes, for the Democratic candidacy over Doc Shelby, who won 38.04% or 8,448 votes.
US Representative District 4
Congressman Pat Fallon and Democratic challenger Iro Omere will go head to head for the US Representative District 4 seat in November.
Fallon secured his spot as the Republican nominee for US Representative District 4 after beating out challengers John E. Harper and Dan Thomas. Fallon won 58.92% of the votes, or 41,049 votes.
Lone Democratic candidate Omere gained 15,295 votes on March 1 with no challenger.
Texas House District 61
Voters will have a second chance to select a Republican candidate for Texas House District 61, which was previously known as House District 70 and left open by outgoing State Rep. Scott Sanford. Frederick Frazier and Paul Chabot will be headed to a runoff after Tuesday’s election.
Frazier, U.S. Marshal and former McKinney City Council member, garnered 42.25% of the votes, or 6,018 votes, while Chabot, founder of Keep Texas Red Super PAC and of Coalition for McKinney Drug Free Youth, won 36.63%, or 5,217 votes.
Sheena King was the only person to file for candidacy under the Democratic ticket and garnered 5,232 votes on Tuesday.
Texas House District 67
State Representative Jeff Leach secured his spot as the Republican nominee for Texas House District 67 after winning 76.84% of the votes, or 5,798 votes, over challenger Julia Schmoker in the primary race.
He and Democratic candidate Kevin Morris will compete for the seat in November. Morris garnered 5,171 votes on Tuesday.
State Senator District 8
State Senator Angela Paxton and Democratic challenger Jonathan Cocks will compete for the District 8 spot in November.
Paxton secured her spot on the Republican ticket for the District 8 spot after facing challenger Matt Rostami. Paxton won 65.2% of the votes, or 45,997 votes.
Cocks, the only Democratic primary candidate, earned 24,547 votes on Tuesday.
Texas House District 66
Neither Republican incumbent Matt Shaheen nor Democratic candidate Jesse Ringness faced primary challengers this month for Texas House District 66. The two will face off in November for the State Representative seat.
Tuesday’s election results show Shaheen won 10,581 votes while Ringness collected 5,017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.