The Collin County Commissioners Court on Monday approved a resolution supporting an alignment and footprint for a US 380 freeway route along County Road 164 and Bloomdale Road generally between Ridge Road and Community Avenue.
The approval gave county officials the green light to begin acquiring land in the area in an effort to preserve the corridor for a future freeway.
The resolution includes asking the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to design the alignment as described and to include a full or partial depression of freeway main lanes and sound barriers where feasible to provide as much physical, visual and sound separation as possible.
A memo from Collin County Engineering Director Clarence Daugherty said that while TxDOT had said the alignment option was a viable one, it couldn’t establish the alignment at this point.
“The TxDOT is in the process of conducting an environmental impact statement for the freeway in this segment and must allow this process to determine the final alignment,” Daugherty stated.
His memo added that the only alternative alignment for the segment between the future Ridge Road and around Community Avenue was along the existing US 380 alignment, which the city of McKinney has opposed. As a result, Daugherty stated, McKinney and Collin County were “confident” that the presented footprint would be the finalized alignment.
“It is urgent that the land for this segment be acquired as soon as possible because there are developments along this alignment that are platting their residential development and will build houses in this alignment if the land is not acquired from them soon,” Daugherty stated. “In addition the NTMWD needs to install a large water supply line to the city of McKinney as soon as possible for the city to be able to adequately serve their growing population. The easement that they need is part of the alignment that has been established.”
The city of McKinney approved a similar resolution in October.
Collin County Judge Chris Hill said the resolution involved giving the authority to acquire land from willing buyers, not to use imminent domain. He also clarified that the segment approved Monday did not involve the Prosper segment of the freeway.
Hill said he was against approving the resolution in its entirety out of concerns that the county was establishing its preference before TxDOT had made its decision. He said he was in favor of granting the authority for the county to begin acquiring land.
“I don’t want to be out in front or over my skis on deciding or leading the state as to what it should choose,” he said.
He said when TxDOT entered into its environmental process, the cities and county “went quiet” to wait and see what the state would do.
“My fear is that we’ve told the folks of Collin County ‘we’re going to put this on hold the next two years while TxDOT does what they’re going to do, studies the route, and then we’re going to come back together to all compare that,” Hill said. “And if we jump in and say ‘this is the route that we want, then we have short-circuited that process.”
Commissioner Duncan Webb said approving the resolution was an opportunity to put the county’s preferences on the table before TxDOT reached its final decision.
Commissioner Cheryl Williams said she was concerned about buying property along a route that the county had not approved.
“I think we need to approve it to be out there buying property along it,” she said.
The Commissioners Court ultimately approved the resolution in a 4-1 vote with Hill voting against.
