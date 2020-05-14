The Collin County Commissioners Court adopted the 'Collin Cares' recovery plan to assist families and individuals impacted by COVID-19 Monday.
The county plan will provide financial assistance for housing, utilities, and groceries. It will also give funding for COVID-19 testing, personal protective equipment, and cities' COVID-19 costs and recovery efforts.
The funds come from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided more than $171 million in federal aid to Collin County.
The funding provides relief for family and government costs incurred from March 1 through the end of the year.
Under Collin Cares, the Commissioners Court is planning to provide:
$3 million for COVID-19 testing for uninsured residents
$5 million for personal protective equipment (PPE)
$45 million for housing, utilities, and food assistance
$5 million to help re-stock local food pantries
$50 million to cities for COVID-19 costs and recovery efforts
$40 million for county COVID-19 costs
The court reserved $23 million for future use. It has not confirmed what the funds will be used for.
Collin Cares will provide up to $2,500 in monthly financial assistance to each qualifying household, with a maximum of four months of eligibility. Dallas residents who live in Collin County must apply for assistance through the City of Dallas, which has also received relief funds under the CARES Act.
Those who are uninsured can find testing sites at PrimaCare Urgent Care and CommunityMed Urgent Care. The county is also asking residents to call providers to seek free testing.
The county has not released its applications for assistance as of Thursday, May 14. More information is available at collincountytx.org.
