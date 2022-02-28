American Legion Post 145 of Celina is sending Celina High School students to represent the community for the 2022 Boys State and Girls State programs in Austin.
American Legion Boys and Girls State is among the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for high school students. It is a participatory program where each student becomes a part of the operation of his or her local, county and state government. The program includes a visit to the State Capitol, which offers an opportunity to assemble in the halls of our legislative bodies and meet state officials. The entire program is nonpartisan -- the “National” and “Federal” political parties organized during the session are purely mythical and for the sole purpose of enabling the students to set up their own city, county and state governments, using the existing constitution and laws as guides. Program participants are exposed to the rights and privileges, the duties, and the responsibilities, of a franchised citizen. The training is objective and practical, with city, county and state governments operated by the students elected to the various offices. Since its beginning in 1946, the Boys and Girls State program has seen many of its graduates elected to public offices which include the Presidency of the United States, the United States Congress, as state governors and as state legislators. Many others became inspired to actively work for the campaigns of individuals seeking public office.
This is not the first time Post 145 has sent Celina students to the program, they sponsored two students for Boys State in 2018, and three in 2019. However, this is the first time that the post is sending young ladies to Girls State. Program fees are paid exclusively by funds raised by and donated to the American Legion Post, and no student is allowed to contribute to the cost. This ensures that participation in the program is earned, and not bought. In prior years the post was in the early stage of operation, and it couldn’t raise enough money to cover the transportation and tuition for more students. This year Post 145 is giving extra effort to fundraising so that this opportunity can be extended to young ladies from Celina. In addition to sponsoring students for Girls State this year, Post 145 is increasing its participation by sending one post member to Boys State as a program counselor. American Legion volunteers who serve at the Boys and Girls State programs are volunteers who donate a full week of their time.
Post 145 and Celina High School have an exceptional history of mutual support. Celina High School conducts one of the finest Veteran’s Day Ceremonies in the country to honor veterans from every generation. The entire student body, staff and administration, collectively make each veteran in attendance feel appreciated. It was at this event in 2017 that Mike Terry, the Post’s founder, decided that it was time to launch an American Legion Post in the city of Celina. The post received a charter in 2018, and members decided to name it from a representation of fallen heroes on the Celina Veteran’s Memorial in the Town Square. The Post’s name is the Stelzer, Stallcup, Hutchings & Burks Post 145. It is appropriately named for the following veterans: Corporal Albert E. Stelzer, US Army, WWI; Ensign Vance W. Stallcup, US Navy, WWII; Lance Corporal Steven Wylie Hutchings, USMC, Vietnam; 2nd Lieutenant Peter H Burks, US Army, Global War on Terror.
American Legion Post 145 is comprised of local veterans from all branches of service who served during various periods. Post 145 has one member who served in combat during WWII, others who served in Vietnam, the Cold War, and Iraq and Afghanistan during the Global War on Terror.
Since its founding, Post 145 has participated in multiple community service activities. One of the first was when the post members helped a local disabled veteran by rebuilding his fence that was in disrepair. Post members also volunteer their time to assist veterans in obtaining healthcare and disability benefits as well as veterans who have fallen on hard times and need legal assistance. The post has also partnered with the City of Celina and Celina ISD on many occasions to assist with community service. Last year the post organized and conducted both the 9/11 memorial service and the Pearl Harbor memorial service held on the town square. For several years the post has been integral in planning and conducting the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Celina High School, and in December the post partnered with the Preston Trails Rotary Club of Celina and Toys for Tots to assist in the collection of more than 1,200 toys for Collin County children. American Legion Post 145 has continued to support the young people of Celina High School by awarding annual Freedom Scholarships to two students (one male and one female) and intends to continue these efforts.
American Legion Post 145 is a non-profit organization and operates only from volunteer labor, fundraising activities, and donations. Post 145 would appreciate any support offered from the community. If anyone would like to make a contribution, they may meet with post members during the Friday Night Market on Celina City Square at the American Legion tent, or email our post commander Andy Hopkins, at: CelinaTXPost145@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.