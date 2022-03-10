We as a nation have throughout history engaged enemies, both foreign and domestic, that threaten our freedoms and basic human rights. This role however, has not come without a cost. The brave men and women who have accepted the challenge to don the uniform and protect our country and the values we hold sacred have often endured physical, emotional or psychological scars they find difficult to overcome without intervention.
That is where the American Legion enters the picture. The four Pillars of the Legion emphasize service to our fellow servicemen and women - those on active duty, those who have separated after their obligatory commitment, and retired veterans. The Legion also provides outreach to families of military personnel and the respective communities where each post is established.
I have read and seen too many stories of separated and retired service members who need assistance of some sort to readjust to civilian life and once again be productive, contributing members in their community. The American Legion has a wide array of resources that can aid those individuals to meet these goals. I want to help in this mission – and that is why I am an active member of Stelzer Stallcup Hutchings Burks Celina American Legion Post 145. Consider joining and be a part of the solution.
