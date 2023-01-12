Celina's business growth is nowhere near stopping.
According to a presentation given by CEDC Director Alexis Jackson on Tuesday, Celina's sales tax increased by 21% in 2022, resulting in a total of $7.35 million in sales tax revenue for the year. Also during 2022, the city saw the introduction of 25 new businesses, 160 new jobs, $10 million in new capital investment and over 92,000 square feet of new and renovated space.
In addition, the EDC board approved nine incentive agreements with businesses. Those businesses include Joe East/A1 Locksmith/Browning Safes; Swirls Bakery; Burger Fixins; Shades of Green; Costco; Villages at Ownsby; Creeks Retail; 3-D Dance Studio and Legacy Bagels. The agreements amounted to approximately $5.1 million in capital investment, Jackson said.
As the EDC looks back on its 2022 accomplishments, it's also looking ahead to the future. The Tuesday presentation included a "2023 look ahead" when it comes to business development, outlining forthcoming businesses and projects.
New businesses in progress include:
Granny's Sweeties Bakery (downtown)
Mangiamo Italian Market & Deli (downtown)
Silos in Celina (downtown)
Swirls Bakery (downtown)
Airmax (Sunset)
A1 Locksmith and Browning Safes (Preston)
First State Bank (Preston)
7-11s Convenience Store and Gas Station (Preston and Dallas North Tollway)
Smitty's Car Wash (Preston)
Pinnacle Montessori (Preston)
Monarch Veterinary Clinic (Carter Ranch)
Brakes Plus (Preston and Frontier)
Starbucks (Preston and Frontier)
Metro Express Carwash (Preston and Frontier)
McDonalds (Preston and Frontier)
Whataburger (Preston and Frontier)
Commercial projects in progress include Frontier Crossing. Business listed for that project include:
Swig Restaurant
Sharkey's
Daylight Donuts
Dr. Thomas Fowler - Allergist
Dr. My Pham - Pediatric Dentist
Which Which / Pacuigo
Aqua Kids
Blossom Pediatric Dentistry
Eat Talk Therapy
PPV - People Pets and Vets
Feng Cha Restaurant
Prosper Solar
Prosper North Animal Medical Center
Gideon Math and Reading
Businesses listed for the in-progress Celina Station project include:
AT&T store
Cook Children's Health
OMG Tacos
Rockstar Martial Arts
Kolache Shop
Methodist Family Medical
In addition, the Doe Branch project is slated to include medical and professional offices, the presentation noted.
Jackson noted that Costco's onboarding in Celina is expected to bring a number of additional retailers. Listed businesses for the Villages at Ownsby project (which are subject to change, according to the presentation) include:
Cava
Torchy's
Soak Nails
Parry's
Citra Urgent Care
Chipotle
Dave's Hot Chicken
Black Rock Coffee
MOD Pizza
First Watch
Chick Fil-A
The EDC is slated to host its first quarterly business meeting of 2023 on Jan. 12.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record.
