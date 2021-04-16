As local communities continue to grapple with the deaths of a Celina police detective and his daughter, community members are reflecting on how their lives were impacted by the two.
Community members and first responders from Celina and nearby cities gathered Thursday to honor the lives of Celina Police Det. KC Robinson, 31, and his daughter, Brynlee, who died in an April 5 car crash in Whitesboro, Texas.
At Prestonwood Baptist Church in Prosper, a gathered crowd included police and fire uniforms, Hawaiian shirts in honor of the detective who had an affinity for wearing them to work on Fridays and pink shirts stating “I wear pink for Brynlee.”
The speakers who approached a stage set with photos of the detective and his daughter each shared connections and memories of a father and daughter who left a lasting positive impact on their lives. Ian Oden, a high school friend of Robinson’s and a Sherman police officer, said his friend’s legacy would live on.
Multiple speakers recalled that Robinson’s friends were treated like family.
“We all knew that,” Oden said. “As soon as you met him, he just took you in and you were family. And his family meant everything to him.”
Oden described Robinson as kind, compassionate and someone who showed a genuine kind of love.
“KC left me a better person than he found me,” Oden said, “As I look into this crowd today, I feel he has done the same for all of us here.”
Speakers also remembered Brynlee for her personality, which they said was not unlike her father’s.
“She looked like her momma but was a perfect prodigy of her daddy’s personality,” Oden said. “There was never a time Brynlee didn’t brighten the day of those around her.”
Haleigh Arnold-Black, one of Brynlee’s karate teachers, recounted stories of the 6-year-old’s determined nature, her funny faces and the hugs she would give at the end of classes.
“In this short amount of time that I got to teach Brynlee and be a part of her life, she impacted me so much,” Arnold-Black said. “Her tenacious spirit, positive outlook and constant smile encourages me to keep going and to love people like she loved people, smile like she smiled and to always whoop—even if it’s a boy—whatever obstacle might get in my way.”
Pastor Isiah Moore, Celina police chaplain, pointed out that KC and Brynlee Robinson’s lives were represented by a dash between two dates.
“Don’t you dare diminish that dash,” he told the crowd, “because it represents to so many of you experience, wisdom, knowledge, understanding, love, likes, dislikes and memories that you will take with you for the rest of your life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.