Ben Hangartner moved to Celina with his family 16 years ago. He is the CEO of a local commercial construction company and has been involved in working on local Celina fixtures, including Fire Station No. 2, the Toasted Walnut property and the renovation of the 100-year-old Nelson Hotel building.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
As the fun saying goes, “I wasn’t born in Texas, but I got here as fast as I could.” I spent my formative years in Garland and graduated from Naaman Forest High School. I played college baseball at West Texas A&M University, where I met Jen. We married and soon decided we would be returning to North Texas. In 2006 we looked for the perfect place to call home, and we’ve been in Celina ever since.
What brought you to Celina?
Jen and I moved to Celina 16 years ago as we sought the perfect place to live, work and play. Although much of the growth here hadn’t begun, we fell in love with the people, the schools, our church and the culture that we now know as “Life Connected,” and we planted our lives here. Since then, we have built homes, started businesses, raised our three wonderful kids and loved what feels like a lifetime of memories in Celina.
How did you get in your line of work?
I am the fourth generation from our family to work in the construction industry. With construction in my blood, I began building houses in West Texas just after graduating from college. After moving to Celina, I started a residential general construction company; however, I always had an itch to transition to commercial projects. A few years ago, I began that process, and today, my two partners and I have a thriving commercial general construction business with offices in the top of the old Nelson Hotel on Celina’s historic downtown square.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
I am so proud of all the homes and businesses I have built throughout North Texas, as I truly sink my heart into every project for every customer. I think I am most proud of Celina Fire Station No. 2 that we built in Light Farms. I enjoyed the CMAR process, working with our city and Chief Medtker, and I truly love the work done from that place and those who heroically serve there. I’m proud to have built a phenomenal facility from which our first responders can fulfill their calling and serve the people of Celina.
Tell us about your work on the Nelson Hotel Building in Celina.
Walking through the remains of that beautiful property with a member of the family that has owned that building for generations, I was struck with a vision of what that place could be and how updating the property could be a game-changer for one of the marquee historic structures on the square. I worked meticulously with architects and engineers to preserve as much as the original hotel structure as possible. Unlike today’s hotels, it was simply a series of rooms with a community bathroom, the layout worked well as an office. Our team labored intensely to revive the character of that building and restore the Nelson to its original beauty. Today, our company, HBA Design Build, is located there, and I have the privilege of walking that historic hallway and seeing each of the old rooms utilized every day.
What was it like working on such an old building?
Working on the Nelson Hotel was exciting and intense. We wanted to have a beautiful office space, but I was adamant about retaining the original beauty of the structure. I had to update all of the electricity, add HVAC, change lighting and create a comfortable office environment for our firm. We did all of that and more. I am most proud of the fact that everyone who walks through the doors of our offices truly steps back a century in time and sees the careful and masterful work that Celina’s carpenters of that day made possible for us to utilize today.
What is it like to work on building projects where you live?
I love working on projects where I live because I believe they are the true measure of the integrity of our product. I live here, work here, raise a family here, go to church here and do life in this community. There is a level of accountability and scrutiny on projects in one’s backyard that may not exist in a part of the region that a builder might or might not visit after a project concludes. So I am always happy when HBA can build in Celina, as people know that if someone will build a quality project with integrity in their hometown, they will most likely do the same everywhere else.
Are you a native Texan?
I was not born in Texas but was raised in Garland. I have lived here ever since my childhood, and never plan to live anywhere else!
What's your fondest childhood memory?
My fondest childhood memory is playing Little League baseball at Garner Little League in Garland. So many friendships were made…friendships that I still have today.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
I had the privilege to build-out the Toasted Walnut property. Getting to know and be a part of that team was incredible, and Toasted Walnut has become our favorite place to eat in the area. Chef Joey and his team are exceptional, and anyone can find my family eating there quite often.
What's your favorite movie?
I am an action movie guy….I love a good car chase. Favorite movie is “The Italian Job,” and every time it is on TV I have to watch it!
Tell our readers about your family.
I have been married to my beautiful wife Jen for 18 years and have three amazing kiddos: Kingston, 16, Kennedy, 13 and Kamdyn, 10. Jen is a personal trainer and teaches Camp Gladiator fitness camps here in Celina. Our kids keep us busy with sports and other extra-curricular activities. Jen and I love to see our kids do what they love.
What are your hobbies?
I love to golf, spend time at the lake and weekends at the ballfield.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Sunglasses…gotta protect your eyes!
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I spent a day inside the West Wing of the White House last year and had the most memorable experience ever. Walking those halls, seeing the architectural masterpiece that place is, having a meal from the Naval Mess, standing at the podium in the press briefing room, and stepping inside the Oval Office are moments I will never forget as long as I live. I still can’t believe they let me in!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.