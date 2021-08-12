Jennifer Thomas is the president of the Celina Education Foundation, which promotes academic achievement across Celina ISD by providing funds for educational materials, awarding teacher grants and providing scholarships. She has been a Celina resident for 22 years.
How and when did the Celina Education Foundation get started?
Actually, Celina Education Foundation started as C.A.R.E, Celina Association of Renaissance Excellence. It started in 1992 by a group of local residents and teachers who wanted to reward students for their hard work.
How has the foundation changed over time?
Well, the rewards used to be candy bars for improving your grade from a ‘C’ to a ‘B’ or a ‘B’ to an ‘A’ and so forth. Now we give away thousands of dollars each year to three different program areas. Senior scholarships, campus/district-wide support and “Teacher Grants for Great Ideas.”
What does the foundation provide?
The mission of the Celina Education Foundation is to inspire and reward academic improvement and achievement throughout Celina ISD. We partner with CISD to provide opportunities and assistance throughout the district.
How did you get involved in the foundation?
I started years ago as a campus representative and have continued serving these past six years.
What kinds of needs do you see in Celina ISD that the foundation works to help?
There are numerous examples where teachers and staff could not initiate certain programs, activities or projects without the help of CEF. Also, CISD is looking to expand their Career and Technology Program (CTE). We hope to be an integral part of that in the future!
How can Celina community members get involved?
Actually, we are looking to fill a more diverse board in the very near future. Any community member can donate time, treasure or talent at any time!
What is a normal day for you like?
Well, since I am a mom first, I attend to my family and make sure they and friends are taken care of. This position is still volunteer based. I devote as much time as I can to make sure that all of our duties are tended to, but it’s getting harder and harder to accomplish all we want and need to do in a day. We hope to have an executive director in the very near future as well.
What kind of music do you listen to?
I listen to everything! Texas country, pop-hits, rap, big band and instrumental hymns and worship to name a few!
What is something about you that would surprise people?
Hmm, maybe not my board, but that I’m a procrastinator.
Where did you go to school?
I’m from Houston. I went to Memorial High School, home of the Mustangs! Then I went to Texas A&M and majored in landscape architecture and met my husband.
Do you have a favorite quote?
It would have to be a bible verse, but there are so many. Honestly one that has gotten me through many times is Habakkuk 3:17-19.
“Though the fig tree does not bud and there are no grapes on the vines, though the olive crop fails and the fields produce no food, though there are no sheep in the pen and no cattle in the stalls, yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will be joyful in God my Savior. The Sovereign Lord is my strength; he makes my feet like the feet of a deer, he enables me to tread on the heights.”
