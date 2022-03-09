Jason Laumer was hired as Celina’s city manager in 2017. He is now tasked with helping the city maintain and build its identity as it moves into the future.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I have the privilege of serving as the City Manager for Celina, Texas, one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas and in the country, but my journey didn’t begin here.
After growing up all over, I graduated from Converse Judson High School. I worked my way through college and graduated from Texas A&M University in 2000 with a degree in Civil Engineering. I first worked as a consultant for a number of large and small city organizations in North Texas, and then I took job in Little Elm as Director of Development Services & Town Engineer, where I served for nearly a decade.
In 2017, I was recruited to come to Celina as serve as City Manager. From the day I arrived, I have applied every bit of my experience, passion, and energy to building and executing a bold development plan while standing on the shoulders of our rich past. I believe in smart growth for our city, which is a win-win for both our residents and landowners. To that end, I am carefully and strategically leading our unprecedented growth and development, managing a long list of public works improvements, upgrading our quality-of-life experiences, making enhancements to our economic development, and overseeing a wide variety of projects and programs that will have an impact on our residents for generations to come.
Another highlight of my role is creating and nurturing a team of leaders who will elevate the vision that we have for our City. Alongside our Mayor and Council, we are committed to honoring and maintaining our long and deep historical roots in an atmosphere of unrelenting growth and development.
How did you get in your line of work?
I always knew that I wanted to be a Civil Engineer. As a kid, I loved playing with LEGOS and taking complex parts and building solid structures, which really sparked my passion for creating and building things. Taking small pieces that might not necessarily go together and finding a way to create something beautiful really birthed my passion for engineering and everything I am doing today.
Once I completed my engineering studies and graduated, I was fortunate to find work in a Civil Engineering firm that did municipal-type work for smaller cities before those cities could afford to have engineers on staff and for a nearby municipality. Those experiences ultimately led me to Celina. I never dreamed I would be a City Manager, but in this role, I get to do so much to serve our residents. That’s ultimately one of the most critical functions of my role – the ability to make the lives of our residents and our businesses better.
So, that same passion and vision that I had building things as a kid, on a much greater scale, still burns inside of me every day as I now lead and build our great City. I am committed to doing that in a way that maintains Celina’s small-town heart while being responsive to the current and future needs and concerns of our residents and people who work here.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
I am humbled to drive around Celina and see that the work I do each day helps create places and spaces for our community to share as families and build lasting memories. Working with some great individuals, we have built or enhanced parks, commercial developments, residential areas and our historic Downtown Square, and we have done all of this while insisting on carefully working to guard the historical heart of the Celina community.
I would have to say that one of my favorite professional accomplishments is happening right now at City Hall and around the community where our staff serves. We have built an environment that allows our employees to provide for their families, to grow in their profession, and to maintain work-life balance. We value our employees, and it’s been rewarding to create more opportunities for them because they do so much for our City.
What brought you to Celina?
The people and the heart of this community attracted me to Celina. In visiting with and listening to them, I learned this role would afford the unique opportunity to lead the fastest growing city in North Texas using responsible and wise measures that could honor Celina’s incomparable past while pioneering our exciting future.
I also loved the fact that the City Council wanted to make sure that our City had the infrastructure in place to create value from growth. They insisted that we built neighborhoods instead of developments. They wanted to make sure that we connected people’s lives with trails and parks. They wanted to develop a responsive government organization and build trust with our residents, businesses, and employees. We summarize all of this with our motto, “Life Connected.”
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
I was privileged to grow up in a family that served the United States. My father was a Major in the Army, so we moved around quite a bit including stints in New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia, South Carolina, Panama, and back to Texas where he retired in San Antonio. Out of all the great places we lived, I cannot imagine living anywhere other than Texas, and I love calling Celina our home. It’s such an exciting time for our City, and I’m very humbled to have a part in leading it through these unprecedented days.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
My favorite childhood memory is spending time with friends playing Nintendo, board games (like Risk), and reading all types of books.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
One of the benefits of working at City Hall is that I get to visit all of our incredible downtown restaurants. We have some awesome restaurants like Tender’s BBQ, Lucy’s on the Square, Toasted Walnut, Papa Gallo’s, Bongo Beaux’s, and Celina Star Café. My kids love to order some Jimbo’s Pizza? Outside of Celina, I really enjoy discovering new places to visit and experiencing their food, but I always love coming home to our wonderful local restaurants.
What's your favorite movie?
Star Wars. Who doesn’t like a story where a young farm boy grows up and saves the galaxy?
Tell our readers about your family.
My dad is a retired Major in the Army, which birthed in me a deep respect for the men and women who serve our country. My mom is a retired teacher, and my sister followed her noble path and is currently teaching. I recently became engaged, and I have two beautiful daughters, ages 16 and 13. They are students in Celina ISD and are involved in various school activities and love spending time with their friends. My oldest is living the typical teenager life – enjoying school events and social media trends – while my youngest reads even more than me and says that she wants to be an engineer.
What are your hobbies?
I love reading leadership books and books on city developments. I love to study what other cities are doing - how they are creating places that are both public and private. When I have time, I like to travel, workout, and spend time with the people personally dearest to me.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
I would find the biggest crate books I could carry (and would throw in some sunscreen).
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I went to four high schools in four years.
