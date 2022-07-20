A year ago, Mercedes Gall was googling “how to start a charity.” Today, she and other founding members of the Celina Community Police Foundation have partnered with the police department, city, businesses and citizens to support local officers. Gall, who serves as foundation treasurer, has lived in Celina since 2017 and has also served as an Election Judge with Collin County and has worked the polls in Celina.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My name is Blanca Mercedes Gall. My family and I moved to Celina in 2017 from Wylie, TX. My husband’s name is Daniel, and we have been married since 2013. I have two daughters (Jordan, 27, and Sydney, 25) and three grands (Alexis, 9, Aubree, 5 and Mason, 3). I call them my "littles" because the whole grandma word is a just pain point for me! And while apartments are being built, we all live in one house! It is loud and crazy and packed, and I love it! I am originally from New Jersey and moved to Texas when I was about 10. I grew up in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas! I am Puerto Rican, and I speak Spanish. It was actually my first language. I learned English when I started school. I LOVE the beach and the ocean, and I would say that a beach in Puerto Rico is definitely my happy place! I joined the Air Force after high school (1990 ugh) as a Medical Lab Specialist. I was at Aviano Air Force Base in Italy until 1995. After Aviano, I spent a year at Holloman AFB in New Mexico and then went back to the civilian world in Dallas. I began working in the health insurance industry in 1997 and retired from the industry after 21 years. During that time, I had the opportunity to work for several large insurance companies and met some pretty awesome people! I managed large call center operations as well as training organizations. I know that health insurance is not the most exciting career choice, but what I really enjoyed was leading, coaching and developing others. Watching someone you have mentored succeed and grow is one of the greatest rewards ever! Now that I am retired from corporate America, I enjoy hanging with the Littles! I get them ready for school in the mornings and help them with their homework in the evenings! During election cycles, I work as an Election Judge for the Collin County Elections Office. In 2020 there was a need for election workers due to the pandemic, so I volunteered to work the polls here in Celina. It was a great opportunity to meet our citizens, help out in the community, and learn more than any government class could ever teach me! While it is A LOT of work with some really long days, I have met and worked with some really awesome dedicated people that I am proud to now call friends! I am also a founding member and sit on the board of the Celina Community Police Foundation. I serve as Treasurer and Vice President. After graduating from Celina’s first Citizens Police Acadamy in 2020, a group of us identified the need for additional programs and opportunities that would allow for more involvement in the community by Celina PD. As funding for Police and community programs can be limited, we decided to launch the Foundation. The goal, in tandem with the PD, was to promote and support community policing and positively impact the community. The Foundation is a 501c3 charity organization, run solely by volunteers. As this is a new organization, I spend much of time working to support and grow this organization so that we can truly add value to Celina PD and to the citizens of Celina. I also dedicated time to the Volunteer in Policing (VIPs) program. The VIPs help PD in the community during city events and we are looking to expand and grow this program. In my free time I enjoy hanging out at the pool with family and friends, listening to music and soaking up the sun! But what about your spare time during the winter, you may ask? I spend it waiting for summer!
What brought you to Celina?
After my youngest daughter graduated from high school, my husband and I wanted to build a new home with a little more land. We knew we loved the hometown feel of Friday night football and a small downtown square with the conveniences of the big city! Celina fit the bill! Well, I suppose the big city part will be here soon enough! We were blessed to find a beautiful home in a great neighborhood and a town full of pretty cool people!
How did you get involved in the healthcare industry?
Quite by accident! I started in a customer service position with a health insurance company after coming back to Dallas. During the next 21 years I took every opportunity to learn and grow my career into leadership and training roles.
Tell us about being one of the founding members of the Celina Community Police Foundation.
It is a TON of work and a lot of fun and has definitely been a learning experience for me! The Citizens Police Acadamy gave me the opportunity to learn more about what police actually do and what they don’t do every day. I got to meet and talk to some of the officers that serve our community daily. I listened as they provided their perspectives on different topics. I watched as they discussed their hopes and fears about the future of policing and how they might be impacted by negative perceptions of them. With each class, I knew that as our community continued to grow, the opportunity to get to know these officers the way we were getting to know them would be more difficult. More people equals more officers. I felt it was important to do something to ensure that the current positive relationship between police and the citizens they served continued. Funding is always an issue, so the Foundation was developed to ensure that we can continue programs like CPA and VIPs.
What's next for the foundation?
All the things are next! I laugh, because a little over a year ago I was Googling “how to start a charity?” And in such a short period of time, we have developed relationships and partnerships with PD, the city, business owners and citizens. All of us with the same goal in mind, continue to support our PD and continue to get the citizens involved! As we continue to grow, we look forward to exciting new programs for learning and development for our citizens, and additional opportunities to volunteer to help Celina PD.
What is your favorite area in Celina to spend time in, and why?
I love driving down back roads and looking at all the beautiful scenery! I know that Celina is growing and one day those little barns and open fields won’t be there, so I am going to enjoy them while I can! My next favorite place to be is in a downtown shop! And why? So I can get all the cute stuff and spend money!
What TV show have you been bingeing lately?
“Sons of Anarchy” – yikes! I probably need to catch up on Animal Kingdom since the final season is coming out soon! Yeah…that doesn’t sound good at all does it?
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
I love going to Puerto Rico! But I also love Italy! I lived there for several years and was able to enjoy so many different cities. I really love the people, culture and the food is fantastic!
If you could choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
“Survivor” – Destiny’s Child.
Tell our readers about your family.
I am married with two daughters and three littles! I also have three Pomeranians and a Collie!
What do you want your legacy to be?
I would hope that people remember me as open-minded and fair. I think it is so important to remember that we all have opinions, and that it is ok to disagree with each other. Heck, I personally think it is awesome that we all don’t see things the same way! A healthy debate can help you identify the flaws in your own arguments!
