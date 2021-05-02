Charles Cotten is slated to join the Prosper Town Council as its newest member.
Cotten secured 80% of the votes on Saturday in the race for Place 6 on the council, garnering 1,190 votes. The number set him ahead of opponent Christopher Wardlaw, who won just 19.7% of the vote.
"Thank you to all those that supported my campaign," Cotten stated Saturday night on social media. "I am honored to have earned your vote, but more so your trust and confidence to represent you and our town on Town Council. I am ready to get to work and cannot wait to see the great things ahead for the Town of Prosper."
Prosper voters also had the chance to cast a ballot for Place 2 on the council. Incumbent Craig Andres ran unopposed and garnered over 1,700 votes.
