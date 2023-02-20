DNT update.jpg
A portion of the Dallas North Tollway extension over US 380 is now open to drivers, according to the North Texas Tollway Authority. 

"The southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway bridge over US 380 are now open to traffic," the authority stated in a Feb. 20 post. "We are working diligently to open the northbound lanes and expect to do so in a matter of weeks. The bridge is still an active work zone and drivers should use caution when traveling in this area.

