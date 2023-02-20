A portion of the Dallas North Tollway extension over US 380 is now open to drivers, according to the North Texas Tollway Authority.
"The southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway bridge over US 380 are now open to traffic," the authority stated in a Feb. 20 post. "We are working diligently to open the northbound lanes and expect to do so in a matter of weeks. The bridge is still an active work zone and drivers should use caution when traveling in this area.
"Your continued patience is appreciated as we work to complete this important project."
According to previous reporting in The Celina Record, the work on the tollway at US 380 is the first part of Phase 4 of Dallas North Tollway development that will extend the highway up to the Grayson County line.
Phase 4A involves extending the tollway up to FM 428. In an April 2022 statement to the Celina Record, NTTA Media Relations Manager Michael Rey said the design phase for the main lanes from US 380 to FM 428 began in 2022, with construction slated to begin in mid-2024. Phase 4B involves then extending the tollway from FM 428 to the Grayson County line. Planning for main lanes for Phase 4B is expected to begin in 2024, with design and construction to follow, Rey said at the time.
Frontage roads extending Dallas Parkway from FM 428 to the Grayson County line opened in 2022.
