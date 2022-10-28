The story of Celina can be looked at through a large array of different filters.
There’s the story of small business growth in Celina, the development of local art in the city and the introduction of master planned communities. There’s the evolution of road and water infrastructure and the story of how crime trends stack up within the city. There’s also the story of Celina’s heritage, its trails system and its education systems.
That kaleidoscope of filters provides a look at the city from a variety of angles, helping to tell the broader story of a city that is destined for change.
And telling those stories all depends on data.
That’s where Ogi Colakovic and Lisa Kasemodel come in. They’re the two people who make up Celina’s Geographic Information Systems team, the department responsible for keeping track of the many pieces of data that make up Celina and translating that into visual maps that are used by city staff, residents, business owners and prospective new members of the Celina community.
“We really serve as the backbone of all data and information for the city of Celina,” Colakovic said.
Colakovic, who serves as GIS director for the city, came to Celina in 2018.
“When I got here in ’18, we did not have a GIS department,” he said. “So the city manager recruited me here. I was in the private sector, so it was a really cool challenge for me. So when I got here, we pretty much started integrating the GIS division and the system and it’s been a lot of work, but it’s been fun.”
Today, the department serves both internal city roles and an external role that services the greater public.
“For the city, we serve as an internal service, really serve as like a shortcut system for data,” Colakovic said.
That includes working with the Development Services Department (under which the GIS team falls), engineering, public works, the finance department, the police department and more.
“Any project that comes to Celina, they’re curious about developing a certain project, whether that’s single family residential or multifamily residential or commercial projects, the first question they ask, they look at our interactive map, when we’re in a meeting, and they ask us, ‘Hey, can you tell us whether this site is feasible?’”
Back in the day, Colakovic said, if an engineer were to look at a site for a project, they would likely have to flip through about 150 pages of civil plans to find water and sewer line locations. Today, the GIS department digitizes all of that information in a way that makes it a one-stop shop for 50- to 150 pages-worth of information.
For a city like Celina that is facing rapid growth and development, the hub of information Colakovic and Senior GIS Analyst Lisa Kasemodel work to process is essential to supporting city staff as Celina keeps pace with expansion.
“If you walk around the city, every user has this pulled up, and it really allows them to engage into information like no other,” Colakovic said. “Especially for new employees, it’s very useful. As you know, we have 78 square miles, so we’re going to be a giant city. Currently we’re roughly at 35,000-38,000 people, but our ultimate growth is close to 400,000 people, and today we have 46.6 square miles of city limits. So obviously we’re going to be expanding. So this also provides new employees a really good chance to learn the geographical area of Celina before they start driving, because it really takes you a while to drive all of Celina.”
But the department also works to make city information accessible to the general public, including members of the business community, longtime and newer residents and even those who might be looking to move to Celina.
Today, the city’s public GIS website provides access to 17 different interactive maps that tell a different part of Celina’s story. That includes a map of the city’s arts and parks locations, a map of lot inventory, a public crime map and a map outlining trash pickup.
That also includes more storytelling-style productions, such as a map dubbed “Through the lens of legacy” which tells the story of Celina’s history starting from the city’s establishment in 1876.
The city GIS page also provides access to 15 static maps that cover anything from the parks master plan to fiber providers and future school sites.
“I’m a bigger fan of the interactive maps, because with us being such a huge growing city, blowing up exponentially, it allows us to update things quicker, because we have a lot of annexations and we have a lot of zoning districts that change on a monthly basis,” Colakovic said, “and by the time you make a static map, you might have a new road that’s changed or a new road that’s being built. So on an interactive map, you’re able to display that information in a better visual way for people to actually see what’s changing day to day or week to week or month to month, because at any point in time, you know, we might address a couple of subdivisions in a week, add anywhere from 50 to 60 roads in a month.”
The maps also provide information for those looking to move to Celina. The city’s master planned communities map serves as a one-stop shop for information about any given development — including links to builder sites and information about school systems — that aims to help visitors avoid going to multiple sites for information.
In addition, the city’s Capital Improvements Projects dashboard provides information on infrastructure projects that are slated for construction or that are undergoing construction within Celina.
“As a newbie in Celina, people might get frustrated with construction, but this way, we allow them to see what we’re trying to achieve,” Colakovic said.
As Colakovic puts it, the use of a one-stop shop for city information is highly critical. He adds that he and Dustin McAfee, the city’s executive director for development services, have met with some smaller cities to preach the importance of getting a GIS program while still being a small city.
“I think it’s highly, highly critical because without GIS, it’s cliche to say it, but you’re honestly like in the stone age,” Colakovic said. “Because everything is slowed down. Your processes are slowed down, your meetings are slowed down. We have a lot of times, a developer comes in and you’re like 'oh wow, y’all have an interactive system.' It’s not usual for cities this small to have this much stuff in terms of just infrastructure.”
The city’s GIS page can be accessed at celina-tx.gov/1264/GIS
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.