Celina ISD is looking for parent input before deciding how to move forward with face coverings.
The survey comes in light of the rescission by Gov. Greg Abbott of a statewide mandate on face coverings, which went into effect on Wednesday.
"With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Abbott said, according to a press release. "We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent. Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed.”
According executive order GA-34, which in part ended the original "mask mandate," individuals in counties that are not in an area with high COVID-19 hospitalizations are “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth wherever it is not feasible to maintain a social distance of 6 feet from someone not in the same household, but nobody can be required by any jurisdiction to wear or mandate the wearing of a face covering, the order states.
“As a result of the lifting of the order on masks, TEA has updated its Public Health Guidance," the Texas Education Agency said in a March 3 statement. "Under this updated guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged. Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy."
While parents take into account what local school districts will require, Celina ISD is giving parents a chance to provide input. A four-question parent survey, posted on the district website, includes yes or no questions about whether face coverings should be required for elementary, middle and high school students in the district.
“Would you support a teacher requiring face coverings in his or her classroom due to a concern for his or her personal safety?” the final question asks.
The district also sent a survey for staff members regarding face coverings.
“We wanted to hear from the teachers because, of course, they're really on the front lines and they're at the highest risk,” John Mathews, assistant superintendent of administrative services, said March 5.
But the district also wanted input from the community, he said.
CISD Communications Director Jill Roza said the survey will be available until Monday. After that, the districts will review the data from both surveys, and that information will be shared with district school board members.
“We're just trying to do what's in the best interests of our community and of our students and staff,” Mathews said. “I know we're all really tired of masks and such, but we still have some health concerns out there, and we're trying to make the best decision possible for everyone involved.”
