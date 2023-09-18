Picture a grid.
In your head, visualize a piece of graph paper accented with blue dots that form a pattern.
Now picture multiple grids with multiple patterns. Each one is a set in an ever-morphing production that matches a song. Each dot is a placement for a student holding an instrument.
On a recent Tuesday morning, a series of those grids are being acted out in real life on the concrete parking lot behind the visitors section of Bobcat Stadium at Celina High School. As the electronic pulse of a metronome ricochets a steady beat, Celina High School band members count out loud and step out a pattern according to the coordinates they’ve been assigned. They’re learning sets, repeating drills and playing out those blue-dotted grids in real time.
In between drills, students might take out a piece of chalk from the Lowe’s apron they’re wearing and mark their coordinate on the concrete as a reminder of where to stand during a particular set. If it rains, they’ll have to remark their spots.
In the midst of it all, there are other considerations that go into the developing production of a marching show: choreographic points like tendus, pliés and relevés are part of the vernacular for a marching band. And don’t forget about the other aspects of a show: things like breathing or posture. There’s also the physics of a marching production — light and sound travel differently, and both must be managed from the field in order to make a show sound and look good in the stands.
But if you can manage all of those components, get all of your details honed in, bring it all together, you might just get a state win. After all, it’s what Celina’s band did last year.
Last year, the Celina High School marching band made history after being named state champions for the 4A division of the state UIL marching contest. It marked the first time Celina had won a state marching championship, according to the Texas University Interscholastic League.
“Our goal was to get to state,” Director of Bands Jon Weddle said. “There was really no expectation after getting to state of what could happen. I thought we could get to state finals. I thought coming out of our area, being the hardest area in the state, I thought we had a really good shot at getting to state finals.”
As for expectations of winning the whole thing, it had never crossed anyone’s mind, Weddle said.
Weddle came to Celina ISD about five years ago. At the time, he said, the goal was to make it to area finals and to develop a vocabulary of choreography skills.
“Every year as the band grows our vocabulary grows, our skill levels grow, we’re able to add more stuff,” Weddle said. “We’re able to do more, drill-wise. We’re able to do more intricate moves. Just different techniques of marching.”
He’s also seen the program itself grow. This year’s band program includes about 100 students with expectations for it to be even bigger next year.
With a state win under its belt, the program is now looking ahead to the 2023-24 season. However, the expectations for this year aren’t about the titles.
“We’ve talked a lot about that with our leadership,” Weddle said, “like how to define what success is this year. You know, our goal is to go back, to do as well as we can do. We’re not going to define success by if we win or not.”
It’s a sentiment echoed by Jake Hille, high school associate director.
“They’re already in the right mindset that if we’re a cohesive unit, and rehearsing well together and putting out a good product, then that’s going to be a successful season for us, rather than returning to state and winning state again,” Hille said. “While that would be nice and obviously we’re still going to strive for that, we’re focusing on good band culture.”
It’s a mindset that will drive the group through the early morning practices, the evening performances, the competitions leading up to UIL and to the ultimate result.
“I think if they do what they’re capable of doing, it’s going to be a successful year, whatever that comes out to,” Weddle said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.